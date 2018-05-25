Kegs Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018 – 2028

Global Kegs Market: Introduction & Significance

Kegs are bulk liquid packaging solutions, and are widely used for storage and shipment of beverages as well as chemicals.

Kegs, as packaging solutions, are more efficient than many of their counterparts, such as bottles, drums, and cans. Most companies prefer kegs as they are compar

For this particular market, the market numbers will be deduced through supply side analysis. The manufacturers in key countries will be mapped and their sales volume & revenue will be calculated through primary paid interviews, annual reports, and industry key opinion leaders. The same will be repeated for all the countries, then the data will be used to arrive at the regional market size and hence the global market. The volume will then be multiplied by the weighted average selling price of the kegs to arrive at the global market value. Exhibit 1 represents the flow of the market research methodology for the global Kegs market.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6666

Another hypothesis would be to deduce the alcohol market scenario from supply side and then calculating the penetration of kegs as a format for storage of alcohol.

On the basis of region, the global kegs market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ)

North America is expected to account for a significant market share in the global kegs market. The high market share of the segment can be attributed to high consumption of alcohol in the region

Global Kegs market: Industry Developments

Lightweight packaging is the main focus of the key players in the global kegs market. Thin walled kegs are the preferred choice for both the well established as well as local players thriving in the market. Also, kegs which can sustain high temperature are also being introduced in the market.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6666

atively more economical in the long run. Kegs made of plastic are recyclable, and eliminate expensive return logistics. Kegs are a very promising variety of packaging, and are anticipated to witness high preference due to minimal requirement for maintenance. Furthermore, with kegs, the chances of product spill are largely reduced. The popularity of kegs has led to many keg manufacturers offering kegs on lease. Kegs are widely re-used, if not recycled, which increases their acceptance rate as a packaging solution. The competition among kegs is also expected to intensify further, during the forecast period. For instance, single-use PET kegs are getting more traction in the market as a more economical and efficient alternative to the traditionally used steel kegs, and glass bottles.

Global Kegs Market: Research Methodology

FMI utilizes a robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. A number of hypothesis are formulated to arrive at the accurate market numbers followed by triangulation.

Browser Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/kegs-market

Some of the key players operating in the global kegs market are SHINHAN INDUSTRIAL CO, LTD., Ningbo Beverage Containers Co., Ltd., NDL KEG INC., Manupak, BLEFA GmbH, KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik GmbH, Major Keg USA, MAISONNEUVE group, THIELMANN U.S. LLC, SCHÄFER Container Systems,

Petainer UK Holdings Limited, A.E.B. Srl, SUPERMONTE GROUP, Dolium, and The Metal Drum Company