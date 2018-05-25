Opportunities for the global active optical cable market to reach $2.9 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the active optical cable market looks attractive with opportunities in the data center, high performance computing, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and other applications. The global active optical cable market is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing internet traffic throughout the world, growth in high performance computing, and increasing penetration of active optical cables in consumer electronic devices.

In this market, Ethernet, InfiniBand, HDMI, PCIe, Thunderbolt, and other active optical cables are used to support high speed communication and efficient data transmission in wide range of applications. Lucintel forecasts that Ethernet active optical cable will remain the largest protocol type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing usage of active optical cables for high performance computing and growth in inter and intra rack connectivity within a data center.

Within the active optical cable market, the data center will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness highest growth due to increasing demand for high speed connectivity between switch racks and server racks. The increasing migration of networks from 3-tier to 2-tier in data center architecture, will lead to growing deployment of active optical cable to support high data traffic rate and fast signal transmission.

Quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP), C form-factor pluggable (CFP), small form-factor pluggable (SFP), 10 gigabit small form factor pluggable (XFP), and other form factor type active optical cables are used for the high speed data transmission. The QSFP will remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth because of its ability to support a wide range of data rates up to 400G.

North America is expected to remain the largest market due to the presence of mega data centers of technology giants such as, Google, Facebook, IBM, and Microsoft. Asia Pacific will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in data centers, high performance computing, and consumer electronic devices.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing trend towards development of active optical cables with ultra-small form factors and increased transmission density, increasing demand for optical modules with reduced dimensions and increased port density, and deployment of active optical cables in consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones, notebooks and others. Finisar Corporation, FIT-Foxconn (Avago Technologies), Amphenol ICC, 3M, and Hitachi Cables America are among the major manufactures of active optical cables.

Lucintel, the leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global active optical cable market by protocol type, by application, by form factor type, by speed type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Active Optical Cable Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global active optical cable market by protocol type, application, form factor type, speed type, and region as follows:

By Protocol Type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Ethernet

• InfiniBand

• HDMI

• PCI Express (PCIe)

• Thunderbolt

• Others

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Data Center

• High Performance Computing

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecommunication

• Others

By Form Factor [Volume (Thousand Units) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• QSFP

• CXP

• CFP

• SFP

• CX4

• Others

By Speed type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Less than 40G

• 40G and 100G

• Above 100G

By Region [Volume (Thousand Units) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This 218-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global active optical cable market by protocol type (Ethernet, InfiniBand, HDMI, PCI Express (PCIe), Thunderbolt, Others), application (Data Center, High Performance Computing, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication others), form factor type (QSFP, CXP, CFP, SFP, CX4, and others), speed type (Less than 40G, 40G and 100G, Above 100G) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?