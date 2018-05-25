Specialty Fertilizers Market Brief Analysis and Application Growth by 2025

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Snapshot

The global market for specialty fertilizers is displaying steadfast growth over the past couple of years. Across the world, rising demand for food to feed the rising population has necessitated to increase crop yield by means of modern farming practices. This is because agricultural produce that is obtained using conventional agricultural practices that employ regular fertilizers is insufficient to serve the food needs.

Apart from this, research initiatives and investments for the introduction of novel specialty fertilizers is also stoking growth of specialty fertilizers market.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-fertilizers-market.html

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global specialty fertilizers market to clock a modest 5.7% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Proliferating at this rate, the market will be valued at US$14,734.4 mn by 2025 from US$8,987.3 mn in 2016.

Controlled-release Fertilizer Type to Emerge Attractive in Future

The global specialty fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of a few parameters, viz. type, crop type, compound, and region. In terms of type, the segments into which the global specialty fertilizers market is divided are slow release fertilizers, controlled release fertilizers, nitrification and urea inhibitors, micro nutrient fertilizers, and others. Among them, the slow release fertilizers segment held the leading market share in 2016 mainly because of ease of availability and excellent cost to performance ratio. However, controlled-release fertilizers are likely to emerge as a key segment as they enable to predict rate of release of nutrients, water penetration, and rate of dissolution. On the other hand, nitrification and urea inhibitors help control leaching of nitrate and enzyme urea by keeping nitrogen and urea in ammonia form for longer time.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14288

In terms of crop type, the specialty fertilizers market can be classified into cereals and oilseeds, turfs and ornamentals, vegetables and fruits, and others. Vis-à-vis revenue, turf and ornamentals segment occupied the leading share in the specialty fertilizers market in 2016. However, cereals and oilseeds segment is likely to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Efforts to Adopt Sustainable Agriculture Practices Makes North America Leader

In terms of region, the global specialty fertilizers market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, in 2016, North America held the dominant share in the overall market in 2016. The region is estimated to account for the leading revenue contribution in 2017. In North America, increasing focus on sustainable agriculture coupled with a high degree of environmental awareness due to governmental regulations are mainly responsible for the adoption of specialty fertilizers.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com