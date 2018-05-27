How Can You Use CDN in E-commerce?

Find out more about CDN for ecommerce

According to statistics, 40-60% of users leave the site if it is being loaded for longer than 3 seconds, and 60-80% of them never return. Moreover, the delay in downloading a web resource in just 1 second leads to a decrease in traffic by 25-30%. The same applies to mobile applications. We’re guessing, it’s time to think about CDN in web and app development, that is, about using CDN in e-commerce projects for your profit.

In this article, we will tell you how to use CDN for business purposes and what this technology means and includes. The topic is complex and fascinating at the same time, and we hope our tips will help you figure it out.

Contents:

What is CDN?

Content delivery network architecture

CDN Types

Make your e-commerce project faster with CDN

How to choose the best CDN provider?

Top CDN providers 2017, 2018

Custom CDN systems