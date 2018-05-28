Avail Benefits Of Credit Union Membership In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Credit unions are an economically viable option. They are formed and owned by the members. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union is a well reputed credit union in Killeen, TX that caters to the financial needs of its members and provides excellent services to them.

The union came into being in the month of October 1957 and was formed by 9 teachers initially. It was formed with the goal of providing easy financial assistance to its members and till date it works diligently to achieve the same goal. The proceeds of the credit union are exclusively used for the benefit of its members.

Key Highlights

• Competitive interest rates on all types of loans

• Flexible repayment options

• Friendly and helpful staff

• Put members before everything else

• Payment of bills online

• 24 hour online access to your account

• Friendly loan officers willing to work with you

• A variety of savings and investment options exclusively for member competitive dividend rates, minimum deposit requirements etc.

• Free and unlimited check writing, VISA Debit and ATM transactions

• Availability of safety deposit boxes in all sizes

• A variety of savings accounts such as Vacation and Christmas Club, IRAs, Certificates of Deposit and Tiered Money Market accounts

• They offer Variable Rate Traditional and Roth IRA’s (Individual Retirement Account). The IRA is very helpful for anyone looking for tax advantages on retirement, planning for retirement as a couple, educational expenses or purchasing a new house

• Members are offered the flexibility to choose a certificate of deposit as per a rate and term that suits their goals

For more information on the services provided by Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, feel free to call at (254) 690-2274 or visit us at 3305 E. Elms Rd, Killeen, TX 76542. You can also log on to https://gctfcu.net/