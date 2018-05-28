CliniPharma |Distance Learning Program | Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research (ADCR)

USIT (Universal Steel Information Technology (India) Pvt Ltd), has now started a distance learning program for clinical research as a CliniPharma. CliniPharma is emerging as India’s Leading Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance Training Providers. With us, you get the intensive experience that will expose you to new challenges, and innovative ideas to perform better in your career. Our academic excellence goes beyond theoretical knowledge or setting you up to memorize things, our courses are built around applied learning. You and your fellow learners will engage in case studies and assignments that will transform the way you do your work or understand your job.

About Distance Learning Course by CliniPharma:

CliniPharma is conducting a certified Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research (ADCR). ADCR training courses are aimed at imparting knowledge and skills required for the clinical research and Pharmacovigilance profession. While ADCR is a skills development course with a primary focus on drug discovery, clinical research and Good Clinical Practice guidelines, on standards and guidelines for global adverse event reporting. Both the courses are offered via distance learning mode in which customized study material is sent to the participant along with the Assignments.

Participants are required to read through the study material and complete the Assignments followed by sending it back to us for evaluation. We evaluate and issue a “Certificate” on successful qualification. Our Syllabus of Clinical research study has been prepared by industry experts from that particular domain. The syllabus is designed in job prospective and it will definitely endeavour you to become an up-skilled professional in future. We will be providing 100% placement assistance in clinical research to our candidates.

Program Objective:

Clinipharma’s Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research (ADCR )is a skill development program (purely through correspondence) of 6 months duration with a primary focus on Drug discovery and clinical trial processes, Good Clinical Practices (GCP) guidelines, Drug regulatory affairs, Roles and responsibilities of various clinical trial stakeholders. The prime objective is to provide a high-end training thereby enhancing the employment prospects of the participants.

Apart from this there are following objectives of our clinical research program

• To impart knowledge about Clinical Research and services.

• To make our students “Ready to be absorbed Clinical Research

Professionals.”

• To create awareness about Clinical Research and the latest techniques and trends in the industry

• To create awareness about the potential of the Clinical Research industry

• To create awareness about Career Prospects in the Clinical Research industry.

Program Highlights:

• Optimal Duration: 6 months (requires approximately 80 hours of total reading)

• Ease of Training and Evaluation: Assignment based evaluation, no written examination

• Optimal Course Fee

• Wide Recognition and Acceptance of the program throughout the clinical research industry

• The syllabus of Advanced Diploma in Clinical research is very comprehensive; it covers all the aspects of clinical research & Pharmacovigillence.

Areas of this field:

Clinical research is having a wide scope for various career prospects in different areas. One can find various career options depending upon his area of interest and type of clinical research. One can apply in the follow fields:

• CRO (Contract Research Organizations)

• Pharmaceutical Industries

• Medical Device Companies

• Biotechnology

• PRO (Patient Recruitment Organizations)

• Clinical data management

• Medical writing

• Pharmacovigilance

• Central lab

• Regulatory affairs

• Logistics and courier services

• Research sites

• Auditing of clinical trials

• Government Agencies

Career in Clinical Research

Clinical research is the way of advancing knowledge about health, illness and healthcare. There are various types of contemporary career options which you will get in this field. The medical industry is growing exponentially in India and the growth will be increase ever after. Some jobs in clinical research are listed out below

• Clinical research associate

• Clinical research Investigator

• Data manager

• Clinical trial auditor

• Project manager

• Business development Manager

• Clinical research manager

• Clinical trial writer

Eligibility:

Graduates from the following stream are eligible to join

• Life sciences

• Pharmacy

• Nursing

• Dental

• Medicine

• Biotechnology

• Bio medical Engineering

Duration:

The program duration is 6 months. However, it can be stretched up to a maximum of 10 months (due to the inability to qualify in the first attempt), failure to which would lead to cancellation of the candidature thereby requiring a fresh enrolment.

Contact:

Phone: 020 41006850

Email: info@clinipharma.in

Web: www.clinipharma.com