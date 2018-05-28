GLOBAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET FOR HANDHELD DEVICES MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 28 May 2018(News)- Global Adhesives & Sealants Market for Handheld Devices – by Adhesives (Hot Melt, Pressure Sensitive, Waterborne, Solvent Based, and Others), by Sealants (Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic Latex, Epoxy, Butyl and Others), by Application (Mobile Phones & Tablets, Laptops, Hard Disc Drives, Medical Devices and Others), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

Adhesives & sealants are materials used for holding two surfaces together. Adhesives wet the surface and develop strength after it has been applied. Adhesives are generally a mixture that occurs in a liquid or semi liquid-state. A sealant can be defined as a viscous material used for filling the gaps that are difficult to close using adhesives or other materials. Adhesives and sealants have wide application across an array of industries one of being the electronic industry. Both adhesives and sealants are core to the manufacturing and assembling of portable electronic devices viz., mobile phones & tablets, laptops, and storage devices among other devices. Adhesives are widely used as a bonding agent while manufacturing and assembling of electronic components such as touch screens, camera lenses, drives, connectors and PCB among others into the latter mentioned handheld devices, whereas, sealants restrict the entry of foreign particles by filling the small gaps where the use of adhesive is limited. Different types of adhesives are used for different purposes during the manufacturing of an electronic device. For instance, commonly hot melt adhesives are preferred owing to its extensive properties such as improved dispensability and reworkability among others. Likewise, commonly used sealants include silicone and urethanes.

Global adhesives & sealants market for handheld devices is divided into five main geographies — north America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, Asia Pacific is the biggest market for adhesives and sealants for handheld devices and records for over half of the volume share in the worldwide market, with a solid impression of worldwide adhesive and sealant makers alongside the rising hardware showcase in the locale are a portion of the market impulse factors cultivating development of adhesive and sealants market in the region.

• Key players of the global adhesives & sealants market for handheld devices are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Evonik Industries AG

• Dow Corning Corporation

• H.B. Fuller

• Novachem Corporation and Tangent Industries among others.

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market for Handheld Devices is projected to reach USD 7,946.8 million by the end of 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7.21%. Asia Pacific to account for largest share due to growing application industries in this region. Adhesives & sealants market for handheld devices is a semi-fragmented market, however, tier1 manufacturers dominate the market. Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of adhesives and sealants for handheld devices, which accounted for more than half of the overall adhesives & sealants market for handheld devices. New product development and expansion of major players to the emerging markets are some of the noted trends in the global market.

• Adhesive & Sealants manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of Adhesive & Sealants

• Adhesive & Sealants Associations

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

• Adhesive & Sealants

• Handheld Devices

• Hot Melt Adhesives

• Silicone Sealant

