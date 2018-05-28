Gymsportz Become an Exclusive Distributor of the Bodycraft Brand for Singaporeans

Gymsportz Fitness has become an exclusive distributor for the Bodycraft Brand. Now Singaporeans can avail the home gym equipment of the famous brand Bodycraft from the online fitness store of Gymsportz.

Bodycraft is known as one of the top producers of the high quality gym equipment in the world, certificated by ISO and TUV Inspection. Gymsportz and Bodycraft, has made an acquisition to launch Bodycraft’s best home gym equipment such as Jones Machine and Multi-Functional Home Gym for their customers. The partnership has made Gymsportz an exclusive distributor of Bodycraft strength training equipment in Singapore.

Bodycraft’s home gym is an ideal in-home strength equipment, which has been designed to be more effective on calories-burn than some of the most popular standbys. By developing a dealership with Bodycraft, Gymsportz is demonstrating their dedication to provide the best services and products to their clients. They wish to offer a new and more inventive items and tools that are anything but difficult to use and powerful to promote healthy and fit lifestyle. Its home gym products represents the three aspects of the company’s foundation, they are delivering a high quality product for the consumer, making every machine fulfil multiple purposes and putting it all together at an affordable price.

The Bodycraft provides a wide range of equipment like Multi-Functional Home Gym, Functional Trainer, and Jones Machine. Meanwhile, cardio contains Recumbent Bike, Elliptical and Rower Machine. They are perfect for full-body cardio and strength training workout at home. Each of the machines provides you with a unique mix of exercises that can be incorporated into your workout. In case you are looking to build strength, gain lean muscle, or supplement your cardio routine, a home gym is a compact solution to help achieve all of your goals.

To know more features of Bodycraft products or to view the range of other products, interested people can visit the official website of Gymsportz and choose the best equipment as per their needs.