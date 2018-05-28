Kelly & Bramwell, P.C. Provides Legal Support to Small Businesses in Various Industries

Kelly & Bramwell, P.C. provides quality representation in business law cases. The firm’s lawyers represent individuals and businesses in various industries, from retail and manufacturing to land development, construction, and more.

[DRAPER, 28/5/2018] – Kelly & Bramwell, P.C. brings to the table years of valuable experience navigating legal issues for small business owners in various industries. The company’s team of lawyers can work on simple or complex issues and provide their services at fair and competitive prices.

Comprehensive Legal Assistance for Entrepreneurs

The firm’s attorneys are well-practiced in various areas of business law, from contracts and lawsuits to business establishment, enforcement of regulations or protection of business interests. They provide quality representation to individuals and businesses in construction, manufacturing, retail, land development, real estate, and many other industries. Business transactions are sensitive, making it essential for entrepreneurs to work with a law firm that provides efficient and reliable legal assistance.

Fair Representation in Various Practice Areas

On top of business law, the firm handles legal issues in other areas such as real estate or family law, including divorce, child custody, or alimony. Their attorneys help clients fully understand their legal situation so the clients can make informed decisions for their business and family.

About Kelly & Bramwell, P.C.

Kelly & Bramwell, P.C. is a reputable legal practice based in Utah. The firm is home to knowledgeable and well-practiced attorneys who work to achieve favorable resolutions for clients. They handle cases across various branches of law including business law, family law, civil litigation, personal injury, labor and employment, appeals, black lung, wills and estate planning, landlord-tenant, and real estate. Clients and peers from the industry regard the firm highly for the honest advice and aggressive representation it provides.

Learn more about the firm and their team of attorneys. Visit https://www.kellybramwell.com.