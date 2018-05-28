Next Level Opens Control4 Certified Showroom in Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, AZ – May 27, 2018 – Next Level is pleased to unveil its new Control4 Certified Showroom, located at 23025 N. 15th Avenue, Suite 102, Phoenix, AZ 85027.

Next Level has been in business for 10 years, focused on providing home automation, entertainment, and security systems to Phoenix. Our customers seek out the latest home technologies, and we design each system to suit their interests, needs, and smart home features they may want to add to their homes in the future.

Our showroom is designed to give local Phoenix homeowners, architects, and designers the opportunity to experience a Control4 Smart Home in an experiential environment. The Certified Showroom demonstrates the possibilities of a smart home system, from a one-room entertainment solution that controls everything in the family room, or a system that spans the whole house to include lighting, temperature control, multi-room audio, and more. Next Level’s new showroom is a powerful way of drawing in consumers through personalized and engaging home automation experiences.

“Upon entering the showroom, visitors can interact with different aspects of a Control4 Smart Home. Our goal is for them to be inspired and envision similar experiences being incorporated into their own homes or projects. They quickly realize how intuitive and easy it is to simplify all of the connected devices and systems in their home to help with daily routines, create a more comfortable ambiance, and make life a bit more enjoyable,” said Randy Allen, President, Next Level.

“We are thrilled that Next Level has opened a Control4 Certified Showroom in Phoenix. Our dealers are passionate about what they do, and they value being able to educate and guide their consumers to reach their ideal smart home installation experience from start to finish,” said Bryce Judd, SVP Sales at Control4. “Because Next Level offers an immersive showroom experience, homeowners in their area get the opportunity to really engage with their dealer and gain a deeper understanding of the smart home experience.”

Customers today have higher-than-ever expectations when they walk into a showroom; they are seeking a purposeful, personalized, and educational retail experience. They need to see, touch, feel and compare in person, to properly evaluate products and make a confident decision in their purchases. A brick-and-mortar location provides the storytelling, interactivity, and lifestyle demonstrations that allow homeowners to take control of their technology by test-driving everything from lighting control to entertainment.

Control4 Certified Showrooms reflect a significant investment by premier Control4 Certified Dealers who are passionate about Control4 brands. Our showroom will showcase a range of lifestyle demonstrations including:

One-room entertainment

Smart Lighting

Multi-room audio and video

Security (Peace of Mind)

Comfort

Voice Control

Networking

Next Level invites our community homeowners and those in building and design professions, to #C4Yourself Day on Thursday, May 31, 2018. This event will take place in Control4 Certified Showrooms around the world, so there has never been a better time to experience a truly smart home. Don’t miss this – join us to #C4Yourself!

For more information or to RSVP, visit www.control4.com/local/c4yourself. For more information on Next Level visit http://nextlevelus.com. To register for the event click here.

Contact Info:

Randy Allen

23025 N. 15th Avenue, Suite 102, Phoenix, AZ 85027

4807716398

sales@nextlevelus.com

http://nextlevelus.com/