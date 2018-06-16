Automotive Head Up Displays Market

Head Up displays (HUDs) are fully computerized displays by means of which a viewer is able to see the information on transparent screen. Using these displays viewer can project information such as data, images or information useful for driver like speed, obstacle detection, night vision, navigation, incoming calls, warning regarding fuel. As the information can be projected on transparent screen driver need not have to look away from roads ahead. He can observe both the road as well as data simultaneously. In this way HUDs can help to reduce crashes on roads. Initially these HUDs were designed to help the military aircrafts. But now they find its applications in automobile windscreens, motorcycle helmets, gaming applications etc.

There are various types of head up displays. The most common HUD has an image generator which is kept on dashboard and specially coated windshield to reflect the images. Recently, various luxury car manufacturers have started to incorporate such type of displays in their premium automobile models. Manufactures are now focusing towards mid segment cars. The HUD market has large scope for research and development. During forecast period new technologies will come up with voice controlled HUDS. Newer technologies such as 3D HUD and laser based displays are attracting customers towards this market. These are the major factors that will fuel this market during forecast period.

In 2015, Europe dominated the global market for heads-up displays and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 29% during the forecast period. The presence of many automotive OEMs, such as BMW, Daimler, and Volkswagen, in this region, is the major reason for this market’s growth in Europe. North America is expected to remain the most dominant market in the global automotive head-up display during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of HUDs in the new models. There are more than 40 vehicle models available in the United States with standard or optional head-up displays, up from 10 models seven years ago. Asia–Pacific is projected to register the highest growth in the global automotive head-up display market in the same period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the largest producers of automobiles in this region. These countries are expected to drive the demand for head-up displays in the region over the next five years.

Profshare Research report includes major player analysis with shares of each player inside market, growth rate and market attractiveness in different end users/regions. Our study on Automotive Head Up Displays Market helps user to make precise decision in order to expand their market presence and increase their market share. The competitive landscape in the report offers detailed profiles of the key players in Automotive Head Up Displays Market also covers financial overview, market strategies, new product analysis and marketing trends.

Enquire for report Sample @ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/sample/automotive-head-up-displays-market-report-sample/

Automotive Head Up Displays Market : Product Type

• Video Generator

• Projector

• Display Panel

• Software

Automotive Head Up Displays Market : End Users/ Applications

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Automotive Head Up Displays Market : Regional Analysis

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Africa

• Latin America

Automotive Head Up Displays Market : Companies Covered

• Robert Bosch

• Continental AG

• BAE Systems

• Denso Corporation

• Delphi Automotive

• Nippon Seiki

• Texas Instruments

• Thales Group

• Johnson Controls

• Navdy

• Hudway

• Pioneer Corporation

• Panasonic

• Yazaki Corporation

Enquire for report @ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/enquiry/automotive-head-up-displays-market-report-enquiry/