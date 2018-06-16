Sincere Tech, The Best Plastic Mold Manufacturing Company In China

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Guangdong, China (June 16, 2018): Sincere Tech is one of the most trusted names in China when it comes to plastic mold products and plastic moulding services. The company is based in the ChanPing region of the Dongguan City in China. Founded in 2005, Sincere Tech has grown from strength to strength to become one of the finest plastic molding firms in China, having more than 30 million RMBs in assets. As a plastic molding manufacturing that has been in business for more than 15 years, Sincere Tech offers superior quality products and services and also adheres to an innovative approach which assists the company in producing the best results for clients. Sincere Tech always focuses on coming up with the best plastic solutions that are not only creative but also highly functional.

Being one of the best plastic mold manufacturing companies in the industry, Sincere Tech makes use of state of the art infrastructure and technology to always come up with brilliant results. The innovations offered by Sincere Tech ensure optimum user benefit for all the clients and customers. To achieve the best industrial goals, Sincere Tech employs advanced machinery that can help in improving the overall quality of injection molds. Each and every product offered by Sincere Tech meets all world-class requirements. Some of the machines used by Sincere Tech include high-speed and advanced functionality FUNAC CNC machine which offers more than 24,000 rotations speed and serves as a fully automatic and user friendly CMM measurement machine.

Sincere Tech is a well known manufacturer of plastic molds in China whose products are known for their high quality.

Sincere Tech

1st floor, 37#, YuanXia Road, YuanJiang Yuan, Changpingzhen, Dongguan, Guangdong 511700, China

Phone: +86 (0)769-3366 9997

Fax: +86 (0)769-3366 9997

Email: info@sinceretechs.com

