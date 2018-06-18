4 PILLARS CONSULTING OFFERS SUPPORT AND GUIDANCE ON RESTRUCTURING PLANS

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia- May 9, 2018- Paying debt down and being free from the burden of hefty monthly payments is one of the most challenging tasks an individual can go through. 4 Pillars Consulting helps clients understand all their options to deal with debt and help implement a restructuring plan that is proven to work.

Debt relief specialist and valued member of the 4 Pillars Consulting team, David Moffatt leads the Halifax, NS office. Clients can receive a free consultation, and discuss the different options including restructuring, and consolidation as alternatives to bankruptcy.

The plan David creates with his clients can help agreenew terms to repay the debt. In many cases, creditors will agree to reduce the amount owed, and reduce the monthly amount due that is affordable to the debtor. If a customer files for bankruptcy, they will very likely receive less and instead, creditors may be willing to make monthly payments more affordable, so they receive a higher return than a bankruptcy would provide.

Divorce, job loss, or medical circumstances can all directly affect the ability to pay bills, and potentially add new debt to the existing problem. A person will never be able to get out from under debt if they incur more debt. With the right support and guidance when creating a restructuring plan, can get client’s debt paid off over a five year period, provide the increased financial education to successfully complete the plan and through a comprehensive financial rehabilitation program rebuild credit worthiness and help ensure clients aren’t left vulnerable for future financial challenges

For those that struggle with paying off debts, or making the minimum monthly payments, a plan from 4 Pillars Consulting can help. The ongoing services provided after dealing with the debt also works to rebuild credit while paying down the debts and is a good alternative to bankruptcy.

ABOUT 4 PILLARS CONSULTING

With over 15 years in business, 4 Pillars has helped 10’s of thousands of client realize their dream being free of debt through consolidation or restructuring plans. Through the Client ForLife Program, individuals receive budgeting assistance, help to rebuild their credit, and an individualized plan for paying off debt. The primary goal for 4 Pillars is to not only give their clients back their financial freedom but help them to achieve their future financial goals. 4 Pillars Consulting has over 60 office locations across Canada.

To find out more about the restructuring plan from 4 Pillars Consulting visit the website at https://www.4pillars.ca/ns/halifax. To set up an appointment for a free consultation with David Moffatt, he is available by phone at 902-482-9748 or by email at halifax@4pillars.ca.