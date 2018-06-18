Data Protection and Recovery Solution Market 2018 Trends, Size and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

In today’s information-driven business environment, data must be available and readily accessible anytime, anywhere. Increasing availability demands and the exponential growth of business-critical information residing on databases makes the adoption of data protection and recovery solutions of high importance. For instance, HPE StoreOnce, a data protection backup appliance solution, a plug-in for Oracle RMAN, gives Oracle DBAs direct control over the backup and recovery of their applications.

This empowers them to create their own application-specific data protection strategies to suit the needs of the organization using the familiar RMAN interface and utilities. This improves the productivity of Oracle administrators and frees up valuable time for backup administrators to focus on strategic initiatives.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6108

Major Key Players:

IBM (U.S)

Oracle (U.S)

Hewlett Packard (U.S)

Veeam Software (U.S)

Commvault(U.S)

McAfee (U.S)

Symantec (U.S)

CA Technologies (U.S)

Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland

NetApp (U.S)

Other players in the market include Arcserve(U.S), Unitrend(U.S), Quantum Corporation (U.S) among others. The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development initiatives to present cost-effective offerings. Merger and acquisitions among the various players are changing the market structure. For instance, On July 17, 2017, Arcserve acquired Zetta, the cloud data protection and disaster-recovery solutions company. After acquiring Zetta, Arcserve was able to deliver a near-zero data loss recovery point objective (RPO) solution with instant recovery time objective (RTO) for the midmarket.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for Data Protection and Recovery Solution Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. The geographical analysis of data protection and recovery solution market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the data protection and recovery solution market due to the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks and the need to protect the data. Also, increase in initiatives by government to enhance the security of customer information is driving the growth of data protection and recovery market. For instance, The Federal Trade Commission Act (FTC Act) is a federal consumer protection law that prohibits unfair or deceptive practices. It applies to offline and online privacy and data security policies.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow in forecast period due to rapid digitalization, the presence of SME’s and large Enterprises, and growing adoption of cloud services. Also, owing to the rising investment in BFSI, telecommunication, healthcare, aerospace, and other end-user industries, the market for data protection and recovery solutions is expected to grow.

Segmentation:

By component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution is sub-segmented into Data Backup and Recovery, Business Continuity, Data Archiving and e-discovery, Disaster Recovery, Data Compliance, Encryption, Tokenization, Data Loss Prevention, Identity and Access Management. Services is sub-segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

By Deployment, the market is segmented into On-premise and On Cloud.

By Organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and others

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-protection-recovery-solution-market-6108

Target Audience:

Training and consulting service providers

Cloud service providers

Regulatory bodies

Security solution vendors

Data protection vendors

ISVs

Information security consulting firms

IT service providers

VARs

Managed Security Service Providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com