Faber-Castell Design exclusively at William Penn now

William Penn, the purveyor of premium writing instruments, started its operations in the year 2002, as a stationery and writing accessories store in Koramangala, Bangalore. In 2004, the first exclusive writing instrument store was established at Forum Mall, Bangalore. William Penn today has 30 exclusive outlets across 11 major cities and more than 20 globally renowned brands on offer. From retailing at the best locations to offering a curated range of lifestyle accessories sourced from across the globe, William Penn takes that extra effort to give customers a world-class shopping experience. And hence, this time it brings the new series of pens by Faber-Castell, a pioneer in manufacturing writing instruments.

The Faber-Castell Design series with its purist and functional design language has become an elementary component of the Faber-Castell core range, over the years. This ‘Fine Writing’ collection caters to the wishes of discerning consumers and is ideal for gifting with its elegant product portfolio. The visually recurring and distinctive theme of the collection is wood – symbol of the company’s global core competence. The series comprises of multiple product lines each with a unique value proposition for the consumer.

When less is more, it speaks of sophistication! Minimal in design, first class in workmanship, the Faber-Castell ‘Fine Writing’ collection is elegant with high quality assured and is being exclusively launched at William Penn stores.

Faber-Castell has been instrumental in innovations, taking delight in rediscovering precious materials from the past and taking them as inspirations to create timeless product design. Today, Faber-Castell is proud of its longevity and what it represents, consistent delivery of a quality experience in all areas of business.

Faber-Castell products are beautiful to look at, comfortable to hold, and a pleasure to write with – those are the attributes of good quality writing implements. The Faber-Castell Design collection includes a variety of fine writing products for both men and women. These products come with a vast range of vibrant colours and materials to choose from. Product lines such as AMBITION, e-motion, LOOM, Ondoro, Essentio, NEO Slim reflect one-of-a-kind design sensibility and characterize different features. They give every piece of writing a very personal touch!

The Faber-Castell ‘Fine Writing’ collection will be now available at William Penn stores and www.williampenn.net