Machine Tool Touch Probe Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017 – 2027

Machine Tool Touch Probe Market: Introduction
A machine tool touch probe system gives a degree of freedom to perform and store geometrical measurements in cutting or metal removing. A machine tool touch probe is a high precision switch and is the heart of the total system. When the touch probe is included in the manufacturing process, it is useful for the determination of tool size, work piece and to identify job location within CNC, VMC and HMC machines. The whole machine tool touch probe system is used to enhance the part’s quality, improve the machine’s productivity and considerably reduce the machine operator’s setup time.
A machine tool touch probe uses the machine spindle and the tool holder to move the probe along the programmed path. Once the probe stylus makes contact with the work piece, a signal is generated and is transmitted to the machine CNC system, the transmission is done by the means of wireless or hardwired system depending the upon the CNC machine. The CNC machine is capable of storing the relevant axes position and reading the geometrical measurement with the effective use of dedicated probing software.
Machine tool touch probes are inserted in the tool body and hence, are produced in various designs, shapes and sizes. They are one of the most important tools in metal cutting and manufacturing industries in the global market. Machine tool touch probes are used extensively by all manufacturing industries in machine shops and workshops. With the effective use of machine tool touch probe systems, the accuracy of the machine is extraordinarily increased and the dashing of the machine tools with work bed is also avoided, as compared to that in conventional measuring tools. Machine tool touch probe systems are basically removable stylus tips, which means they are not welded or attached to the tool body. The probes can be changed and they generally operate on batteries. Installation of these measuring devices on CNC machines optimizes the manufacturing process and saves a lot of time.
Machine Tool Touch Probe Market: Dynamics
Machine tool touch probes in offer a myriad of advantages, such as augmented automation – low direct labor costs and unproductive machine downtime, low capital costs – surge in throughput without investment in new capacity, rework & concessions and less scrap – less disparity, higher process capability at first time and reduced human error – repeatable measurement and automated feedback. Additionally, new approaches and technologies towards the manufacturing of upright and reliable machine tool touch probes, which can be mounted with perfection on any machine and manufacturing tool are expected to be prominent drivers for the global machine tool touch probe market growth. Contemporary manufacturing technologies, such as additive manufacturing and CNC heavy duty machining center ease the process as well as enhance the quality of products. This, together with the manufacturing of intelligent probes in various designs and complex shapes, and different sizes are noteworthy achievements that are expected bolster market growth over the forecast period. Also, the market for machine tool touch probes has witnessed rapid growth due to development in the manufacturing sector in all end use industries globally. Furthermore, growth in the production and manufacturing of various end use components, which have high surface finish and good quality will propel the growth of the global machine tool touch probe market during the forecast period.
Machine Tool Touch Probe Market: Segmentation
The machine tool touch probe system market can be segmented on the basis of probe type, machine type and end use.
By probe type, the machine tool touch probe market can be segmented as:
The Five-direction Touch Probe
Two-direction Spindle Probes
Tool-length Measuring Probes
Tool Touch-off Probes
By transmission, the machine tool touch probe market can be segmented as:
Infrared
Radio
Hard Wired
By machine type, the machine tool touch probe system market can be segmented as:
CNC Machining Center
VMC (Vertical Machine Center)
HMC (Horizontal Machine Center)
CNC Turning Center
Others (CNC Lathe, CNC Drillers, etc.)
By end use, the machine tool touch probe system market can be segmented as:
Automotive
Chemical Processing
Construction
Defense & Aerospace
Electronic
General Machining
Medical/Research
Oil & Gas
Paper & Pulp Industry
Power Generation
Machine Tool Touch Probe Market: Regional Outlook
The market for machine tool touch probes is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Europe and North America have high standards of living and luxurious lifestyles, coupled with high disposable incomes, and thus can afford using super finished products machined by such machine tool touch probe systems. This has led to the growth of the machine tool touch probe market in the aforementioned regions. Additionally, manufacturing industries in all developed regions have been doing well in the recent decade, and research and development to produce parts and components that are manufactured in less time and effort will be a prominent driver for the machine tool touch probe market in these region over the forecast period. Developing nations in the APEJ region, particularly India and China, will play a vital role in the growth of the machine tool touch probe market in the near future.
Machine Tool Touch Probe System Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the global machine tool touch probe system market, identified across the value chain include:
Renishaw plc
HEIDENHAIN
Marposs S.p.A.
Blum-Novotest GmbH
Tormach Inc.
m&h Inprocess Messtechnik GmbH
Metrol Co., Ltd.
Kriatec Services.
P-Tech Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Mahr GmbH
Magnescale