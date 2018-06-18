North American North American Wound Care Market Seeing Steady Growth during 2018-2024

North American active wound care market can be segmented by type dressings and graft cover dressings; further the dressings are can be sub segmented foam dressings, hydrogels, hydrocolloids, film dressings, Collagen etc. By geography the United States and Canada are the geographies are included in the report. North American active wound care market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (in USD million) generated by the active wound care products from 2018 to 2024. The market is estimated to grow CAGR between 3 – 4 % during the period under consideration. However active wound dressings recorded more than 70% of market share & more than 60 % of wound active wound care products used in the treatment of surgical wounds in 2015. North American market is expected grow around CAGR 3.5% during 2018 – 2020. Mölnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew and ConvaTec together recorded more than 50 % market share in the North American region in 2015.

The global market is driven by factors such as increasing ageing population in North American regions, growing number of diabetes patients and number of new products with better technology launched in the market. However the major restraints of the market lengthy, stringent and time consuming procedure of approval of devices and high cost of the products

The report includes in depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, market trends and competitive landscape across various geographies. In the competitive landscape section includes all market deals of last 3 years of active wound care market. It includes new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements etc.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The North American market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico & etc.,

North American Wound Care Market Is Led By Leading Manufacturers:

• Smith and Nephew

• Integra Life Sciences Corp.

• Mölnlycke Healthcare,

• Convatec,

• Coloplast Corp.

• Organogenesis Inc.,

• Kinetic Concepts, and

• Medline Industries.

