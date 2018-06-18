Westbrook Estate Shows Support for the Local Community through Sponsorships for Clubs and Organisations

Westbrook Estate provides support for local clubs and organisations through sponsorships. The estate aims to enhance the living conditions of its residents by focusing on its developments.

[TRUGANINA, 18/06/2018] – Westbrook Estate, a rising community in Truganina, Victoria, is passionate about supporting the growth of its local community. Partner associations include the Liberian Victoria Thunder Soccer Club, Tarneit Cricket Club and the Wyndham Suns Football Club. The estate aims to enhance the living conditions of residents by developing educational institutions and recreational facilities.

Sponsorships for Local Clubs and Organisations

Westbrook Estate proudly expresses support to local clubs and organisations. By providing sponsorships, the estate hopes to help them achieve growth while in pursuit of their own endeavours.

The partner associations of Westbrook Estate include:

Liberian Victoria Thunder Soccer Club

The Liberian Victoria Thunder Soccer Club is comprised of 40 Liberian players aged between 16 and mid-30s who compete in both local and state tournaments.

Tarneit Cricket Club

Since 2015, Westbrook Estate has been supporting the Tarneit Cricket Club. The sponsorship involves players of all ages who partake in competitions in the Williamstown and District Cricket Association as well as for the Junior Cricket Association.

Wyndham Suns Football Club

The partnership between Westbrook Estate and Wyndham Suns Football Club began in 2015. The club regularly competes in the Western Region Football League for Senior and Junior levels.

The Westbrook Lifestyle

Westbrook Estate is the largest rising estate development in the Truganina and Tarneit area. There are over 32 kilometres of trails and paths throughout the estate for everyone to enjoy. Potential homeowners can expect the construction of educational institutions, indoor and outdoor sports facilities and waterway projects.

About Westbrook Estate

Developed by the Dennis Family Corporation, Westbrook Estate is one of the newer developments in Australia’s west. It is just over 24 kilometres from the Central Business District of Melbourne with 314 hectares of flat land, more than 4000 potential home constructions and well-established local amenities. It is a fast-growing community that aims to enhance the living conditions of residents in Victoria.

For more information about Westbrook Estate and other enquiries, visit their website at http://westbrookestate.com.au/.