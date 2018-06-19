Bosnia-Herzegovina Retailing Industry 2018 Product Specification, Growth Drivers, Applications and Market Analysis – 2018

Description :

Basic trends that were identified in retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina during the review period included the following: growing average outlet size in both grocery and non-grocery retailing, modern grocery retailers outperforming traditional grocery retailers, non-grocery sales growing more than grocery sales, non-store retailing growing more than store-based retailing, internet retailing growing most within retailing overall. During this period, overall retail sales continued to record growth, as…

Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available

Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946417-retailing-in-bosnia-herzegovina

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/946417-retailing-in-bosnia-herzegovina

Table Of Content

Key Trends in Retailing Are Stable Throughout the Review Period

Crisis at Agrokor Is Trickling Down the Value Chain, Affecting the Performance of Retailing in Bosnia-herzegovina

Domestic Retailers Turning the Tables on Internationals in Bosnia-herzegovina

Internet Retailing Developing Into A Dominant Channel Within Non-store Retailing

Although Further Consolidation Is Possible, Independent Players Could Fill the Gaps Left by Big Companies Focusing on Quantity Over Quality

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2017

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 1 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2012-2017

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 2 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 7 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 8 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 9 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 10 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 11 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 12 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 14 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 15 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 16 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 17 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2017-2022

Table 18 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 19 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 20 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 21 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 22 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Table 23 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 24 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Modern Grocery Retailers To Focus on Fresh Produce/baked Goods and the Application of Modern Technologies

Convenience Stores To Make A Comeback

Chains Dominate Forecourt Retailing

Competitive Landscape

Handling the Agrokor Crisis

Agrokor Issue Slows the Overall Performance

Bingo Attacking Konzum’s Customer Base

Channel Data

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)