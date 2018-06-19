Combine Harvester Machinery Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The combine harvester is a multipurpose machine that is utilized to harvest a variety of grain crops efficiently. It is generally characterized as having large tires with deep, open treads, and a flexible suspension.

Promotion and support of increasing mechanization of small-scale farms from central and regional governments is likely to propel the global combine harvester machinery market. Governments of various countries emphasize on providing subsidies to farmers who buy agricultural machinery. This is anticipated to boost the market for combine harvester machinery during the forecast period. Unavailability of farm labor is a major issue related to farmers, currently. This issue can be overcome by usage of combine harvester machinery, which in turn is likely to boost the market. Increase in demand and production of off-road vehicles is projected to boost the combine harvester machinery market during the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in automation in various industries such as agriculture has increased the usage of off-road vehicles in this sector.

The small size of farms deter the usage of large machinery on it. This is a major factor restraining the combine harvester machinery market. Moreover, high cost and maintenance expenditure are anticipated to significantly restrain the combine harvester machinery market. Regulatory bodies are imposing rigorous norms globally in order to reduce carbon emissions from automobiles. Combine harvester machinery can be modified to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles. This is estimated to drive the combine harvester machinery market.

The combine harvester machinery market can be segmented based on fuel type, product type, engine capacity, application, and geography.

The combine harvester machinery primarily employs two kinds of fuel: petrol and diesel. Based on fuel type, the combine harvester machinery market can be classified into petrol engine and diesel engine. Both kinds of fuel are used in IC (Internal Combustion) engines to generate mechanical energy.

Based on product type, the combine harvester machinery market can be segmented into self-propelled and other two segments.

Combine harvester machinery has applications in various functions of agriculture such as reaping and threshing. The time and money required for these function can be reduced by utilizing the combine harvester machinery.

Based on engine capacity, the combine harvester machinery market can be categorized into less than 5L, 5L to 10L, and more than 10L. Capacity is measured by the volume of engine bore, in which the combustion of fuel takes place. Heavy-duty vehicles possess higher capacity engines for improved performance of the vehicle.

Based on geography, the combine harvester machinery market for automotive can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global combine harvester machinery market for automotive. The automotive industry in regions such as Europe, North America accounts for a significant share of the economies in these regions. This leads to the considerable adoption of combine harvester machinery, as most vehicles manufactured in these regions are equipped with combine harvester machinery, especially in countries such as India and China. FDI has further encouraged agricultural activities owing to the usage of automation in these countries, thereby creating a need for efficient agricultural machinery such as combine harvesters.

Key players operating in the global combine harvester machinery market include Claas Kgaa Mbh, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Cnh Industrial N.V, Deere & Company, Iseki & Co., Ltd., Kubota Corporation, and J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.