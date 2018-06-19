Data Center Market Share 2018 Study in Detail along with Recent Segments, Future Growth, Upgraded technology, Latest Innovations and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Data Centers refers to virtual or physical infrastructures that are used by enterprises to store a large amount of mission-critical data. The data centers assist in storage, retrieval, and processing of this data. These data centers require multiple backs up supply units, networking connections, and cooling systems for running the enterprise’s core applications. The data centers include a number of elements such as electrical switches, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies, ventilation, and provisions for network connectivity. Modern data centers make use of management and monitoring software that allows the IT administrators to oversee the equipment and monitor the facilities remotely.

Technology giants such as Digital Realty Trust, Inc. IBM Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco System, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Inc., EMC Corporation, and CyrusOne are some of the major players in the global data center market. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is one of the leading vendors of the data center market. It owns a range of data center solutions such as Electrical and Cooling systems, data center cages, and suites. The company focuses on building customized data centers, cages, and suites based on client needs. Whereas, IBM Corporation focuses on data center outsourcing, middleware services, storage services, and networking services. Hitachi Ltd., Cisco System, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Inc. focus on building optimized operation for data center infrastructures.

Increasing demand for data storage management and cloud technology are major factors driving the growth of the global data center market. However, high initial cost of investment may hinder the market growth over the review period. The gaining popularity of the community cloud technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global Data Center Market has been segmented on the basis of type, density, and vertical. The type segment is classified into corporate data centers and web hosting data centers. The corporate data center segment is expected to hold the major share of the market owing to the increasing demand for data storage management by large enterprises.

The North American region holds the largest share of the global market followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North American market due to rising technological enhancements and increasing popularity community cloud in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, rising investment in the data centers in the U.S. is another major factor driving the growth of data center market in the region.

The global data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (U.S)

IBM Corporation (U.S)

Hitachi Ltd (Japan)

Cisco System, Inc. (U.S)

Hewlett-Packard Inc. (U.S)

EMC Corporation(U.S)

CyrusOne (U.S)

Global Switch (U.K)

DuPont Fabros Technology(U.S)

Telehouse (U.K)

Regional Analysis:

The global data center market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to rising investments in data centers and gaining importance of community cloud systems.

Global Data Center Market Segmentation:

The global data center market is segmented on the basis of type, density, and vertical.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is witnessing rapid growth due to growth in digital data and digital intelligent devices, which is further supplemented by digital India campaigns by the Indian government. The U.S. holds the majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of mobile applications.



Segments:

The global data center market is segmented by type, density, and vertical. Based on the type, the market is segmented into corporate data centers and web hosting data centers.

Based on the density, the market is segmented into low, medium, high, and extreme. The vertical segment includes banking & financial services, telecom and IT, government, healthcare, and others.



