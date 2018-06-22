Meet 11-Year-Old Ebele Mbagwu with Her Exceptional Skills in Basketball

You’ve seen Stephen Curry drain three-point shots with ease. But have you seen Ebele mbagwu play basketball? She even plays against boys. She played against high school boys division at Cal state University Bakersfield basketball summer camp, July 2017.

This 11-year-old girl schooling at Ronald Reagen has been garnering attention from basketball fans all over the world for her confidence and insane skills on the court. Mbagwu has played on her school’s varsity team since the third grade, and has won championships back to back playing Ronald Reagen basketball. She relies on her quick handles, defense and marksman-like shooting to lead her team from the backcourt. To put it bluntly, she is destroying her opponents.

Ebele mbagwu who is 4’11 is an all round player, very athletic and explosive, she jumps higher than taller boys to grab rebound when playing against high school boys division at Cal state University Bakersfield basketball summer camp July 2017. She’s just so good. Mbagwu said that she practices every day, and that there are “no days off, baby.” She records college games and watches them at night before going to sleep with her basketballs and her dog. Basically, this little girl eats, sleeps, and dreams basketball. Asides basketball, this 6th grader plays flag football for Ronald Reagen and has come 4th twice in valley track meet.

Ebele mbagwu’s exceptional skills didn’t just stop in sports; she’s also an intellectual asset. She’s one of top students who had the highest AR reading pts, 5th and 6th grade G.A.T.E Student and has been in principal list throughout elementary school. She is truly gifted and talented.

