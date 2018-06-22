Offering Personal Training in Washington DC

Synergy Fitness Group is offering customized solutions to all of your fitness needs including fitness center administration, design, equipment procurement and maintenance and repair, personal training and group exercise, and workplace wellness. We’ve been committed to providing superior health, wellness, and fitness services to the DC area since 2006.

Personal Training in Washington DC is essential to achieving your fitness goals, whether they be weight loss-based, sports-driven or for athletic purposes. If you don’t know which exercises are best for the fitness goals you have, you are unlikely to achieve those goals. For example, if your goal is to build core strength but you spend all your time on cardio exercises, at that point you are probably not going to hit your fitness goal.

A Personal Trainer will ensure clients are performing exercises correctly and efficiently, in order to maximise results. If your form when exercising is not correct, at that point you are at increased risk of injury as well as not accomplishing your goals.

Regardless of your ability to remain motivated by internal or external factors, a personal trainer can take your workouts to another level. Psychologically, individuals react and push themselves in various ways when it is known that someone is watching them. In the event somebody happens to be a fitness professional who knows precisely what they are talking about and obviously look the part, the workouts will always be more intense than anything you will do on your own.

Our personal trainers are experienced fitness specialists who hold nationally recognized certifications and/or undergraduate or masters level degrees in exercise science or related fields. Synergy’s personal trainers instruct, motivate and inspire your users to exercise safely and effectively, emphasizing positive habits, accountability and goal-setting. Our present class offerings include yoga, pilates, cycling, Zumba, total body conditioning, barre, boxing and more. On days with mild weather, numerous instructors will take their classes outside and teach in nearby parks or building rooftops.

Synergy is owned and managed by Michael Grossman. Michael holds a BS in Sports Management from Guilford College and a Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina.