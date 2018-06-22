Sacramento Dryer Vent Cleaning Wizard Receives 2018 Best of HomeAdvisor Award

Sacramento, CA – Gina Fazil, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard,was pleased to receive the 2018 Best of HomeAdvisor Award. The Best of HomeAdvisor Award is presented to top-rated service professionals in the HomeAdvisor network. “Our company is pleased to accept this award,” said Gina. “Safe dryer function is important and proper dryer maintenance is critical to prevent dryer fires and maximize dryer efficiency. Making clothes dryers safer and greener while educating the customer is our passion.” Visit http://www.sacramentodryervent.com/ to learn more.

“Each year millions of homeowners trust HomeAdvisor to help them find a prescreened professional for their home projects,” said HomeAdvisor’s CEO Chris Terrill. “The Sacramento Dryer Vent Cleaning Wizard’s business exemplifies this trust by exhibiting superior work practices, premier customer service, and overall being a valued resource for the home improvement industry. This prestigious award is only presented to the top professionals in the HomeAdvisor network.”

Eligible recipients of this award are among the highest rated service professionals in the HomeAdvisor network and have had at least three reviews submitted in the previous six months. Professionals in the HomeAdvisor network undergo a criminal and financial background check prior to being accepted into the network and are customer-rated and reviewed. The Sacramento Dryer Vent Cleaning Wizard https://www.homeadvisor.com/rated.DryerVentWizard.9978327.html certainly meets this criteria.

HomeAdvisor’s home services marketplace helps homeowners find prescreened home professionals and instantly book appointments online, through HomeAdvisor’s award-winning app, and through Smart Home devices including Amazon Echo and Apple Watch. To learn more about HomeAdvisor visit HomeAdvisor.com.

About Dryer Vent Wizard:

Dryer Vent Wizard (http://dryerventcleaningsacramentoca.blogspot.com/) of Sacramento, CA provides dryer vent cleaning, dryer vent repair, dryer vent installation, dryer vent inspections and all dryer vent services for homes and businesses in Sacramento, Solano County, Elk Grove, Folsom, Eldorado Hills, Roseville, Fairfield, Vacaville, Loomis, Lincoln, Davis, Rancho Cordova, Gold River, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Placerville, Vallejo, Dixon, Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Galt and neighboring cities and communities.Enlightening home and business owners about avoiding dryer fires and maintaining clothes dryer safety and efficiency is the Wizard’s prime goal.

This press release was submitted by Right Now Marketing Group, LLC

Contact:

Dryer Vent Wizard Sacramento

Gina M. Fazil Owner

Sacramento, CA 95828

(916) 318-5713

94203, 94205, 94207, 94209, 94230, 94234, 94236, 93257, 94244, 94245, 94247, 94249, 94252, 95758, 95630, 95762, 95746, 95747, 94534, 95687, 95650, 95616, 95670, 95670, 95765, 95667, 94590, 94592, 94204, 94206, 94208, 94211, 94229, 94232, 94235, 94329, 94240, 92426, 94248, 94250, 95624, 95757, 95762, 95661, 95678, 94533, 94535, 95688, 95648, 95618, 95742, 95677, 95746, 94503, 94589, 94591, 95620, 95632