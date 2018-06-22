Synchronous Condenser Market Share, Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:-
A synchronous condenser is an identical device to a synchronous motor, whose main shaft is not interlinked with any other device but has free spin. Its main application is to adjust conditions on the electric power transmission grid. Voltage regulator controls its field to generate or absorb reactive power as needed to reduce the fluctuating grid’s voltage, or to improve power factor.
The synchronous condenser market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 2% from 2018 to 2023.
Increase in electric power consumption and growing need to increase transmission capacity are becoming important in current market. Also, increase in renewable power generation, retiring conventional power plants, and increasing need of High-Voltage-Direct-Current (HVDC) has a substantial effect on stability of transmission grid. Synchronous condensers play a key role by generating leading and lagging reactive power resulting to stabilize the transmission grid.
Industry Top Key Players:-
- Siemens AG
- General Electric
- Eaton Co. Plc.
- ABB Ltd.
- Voith GmbH
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Hyundai Ideal Electric Co.
- Sustainable Power Systems LLC.
Study Objectives of Synchronous Condenser Market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global synchronous condenser market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To analyze the global synchronous condenser market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
To be continued…………
Table Of Contents:-
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Dynamics
4 Global Synchronous Condenser Market, By Cooling Type
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Hydrogen
4.3 Air
4.4 Water
5 Global Synchronous Condenser Market, By Reactive Power Rating
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Up To 100 MVAr
5.3 Between 100-200 MVAr
5.4 Above 200 MVAr
6 Global Synchronous Condenser Market, By Starting Method
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Static Frequency Converter
6.3 Pony Motor
6.4 Others
To be continued…………
Regional Analysis:-
The global synchronous condenser market begins with the tendering for HVDC network and substations. The tender is then scrutinized by the contractors/manufacturers for new units or replacement of conventional power plants. The delivering services, in addition, accommodate a new synchronous condenser units, ancillary components for renovation or alteration. Further step is installation of new units or alteration to synchronous condenser mode. Repair and maintenance is the following step which includes scheduled maintenance, repairs, renovations and alterations.
