X-Band Radar Market to Represent a Significant Expansion at 3.8% CAGR During 2016 – 2026

X-band radars are used in variety of operations such as air-traffic control at airports and long range surveillance and alarming systems for defence applications. X-band radars can be categorized into two categories; mobile x-band radar and sea-based x-band radar. Mobile x-band radar are generally deployed in the coastal areas and in aircrafts whereas sea-based x-band radar are mounted on a floating tower attached in the sea. X-band radars generally operates in the frequency range of 8 to 13 GHz. X-band radars are relatively more popular than other radars due to their military applications where airborne radars are significantly used.

The global X-band radar market was valued at USD 4,640.8 Mn in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2016–2026). The global x-band radar market is classified on the basis of its type and system component. The mobile x-band radar type segment was valued at 3,121.7 Mn in 2015 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Sea-based x-band radar type segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

North America and Western Europe regions are major contributors to the global x-band radar market. Majority of radar manufacturers are based in the U.S. and are catering to the security and surveillance need of the U.S. government. In the Western Europe region, countries such as Germany, France, and U.K are contributing heavily in the market. In December 2015, U.K government entered into an agreement with Raytheon Company Corporation for Advanced Combat X-Band Radar.

In the system component category, command and control system segment is expected to have the largest market share, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Growing need of advanced security and surveillance systems across the world is driving the growth of the market. Currently, governments across the world seek 24/7 security and surveillance in order to safeguard people in their country from both external and internal threats. As a result, the vendors of aerospace and defence equipment are aiming at developing advance security and surveillance systems that can detect threat from long distance and can differentiate decoy from potential threat. As radars are an integral part of surveillance and navigation systems, radar integrated with these systems are deployed anywhere including sea, coast, borders, aircrafts, etc. For instance, in February 2016, Northrop Grumman launched the SYERS-2 radar for meeting security and intelligence needs of the U.S. government.

Diversity of targets, which is one of the factor retraining the growth of the market. As X-band radar resides in close proximity with land, i.e. in the coastal environment, it also needs to detect variety of targets, including airborne, surface or pop up targets from the nearby land area. For instance, small fast craft, helicopters, low flying unmanned aerial vehicle and submarine periscopes possess different kinematics and physical traits and are used for different missions. Therefore, diversity of targets limits capabilities of X-band radars in terms of detecting them. In addition, X-band radar’s field of vision is extremely narrow (25 degrees) as compared to the 90–120 degree range of conventional radars. This is one of the major factors restricting the governments across various countries from investing in this technology.

