Chanakya IAS Academy announces exclusive Seminar in Bhubaneswar titled ‘Art of Success in Civil Services Examination’ by Success Guru AK Mishra

Bhubaneswar, 22nd June 2018: Excelling for 25 years in coaching for Civil Services Examination preparation, Chanakya IAS Academy announces yet another insightful seminar titled ‘Art of Success in Civil Services Examination’ by Success Guru AK Mishra, in the Temple city of India, Bhubaneswar. The session is scheduled to be held on July 1st, 2018 from 11 am onwards at ECR (East Coast Railway) Auditorium, Near Rail Sadan, East Coast Railway Headquarter, Chandrasekharpur. The seminar will be addressed by none other than Success Guru AK Mishra, who will focus on encouraging the aspirants to realize their dreams, bring out their true potential and internalize administrative qualities in their thoughts and actions.

Success Guru AK Mishra will address the Civil Services aspirants with an aim to encourage and empower the aspirants with the right zeal and approach to crack Civil Services Examination and lead a well-accomplished Life. Mr. Mishra’s words of wisdom and his tried & tested approach towards leading a successful life will help students realize their inner potential and utilize it in their favor. Participants through this very thoughtful seminar will also get insights on Civil Services Exam, UPSC syllabus, stages of the exam, subject wise preparation strategy, right time management and Services allotted thereafter

Since its inception in Bhubaneswar, Chanakya IAS Academy has made its mark in Odisha, by attracting a large pool of students from diversified education backgrounds joining the academy to fulfill their dream of serving the nation. Alike other centers of the academy, Bhubaneswar center also provides students State-Of-The-Art infrastructure, well stocked and spacious library, excellent academic environment, and above all pattern proof and scientific pedagogy of the highly experienced Delhi-based faculty, thus gifting an ocean of learning opportunities to the Civil Service Aspirants. Academy keeps organizing such seminars and workshops by its founder and Managing Director, Chanakya IAS Academy along with Successful candidates and subject experts to keep encouraging the Civil Services aspirants and empowering them with right guidance to lead and excel in their chosen field.

When asked about the Seminar, Chanakya IAS Academy’s spokesperson said, ‘CSE 2017 results, have brought us laurels with 355+ selections, having four of our bright students from Odisha itself, who have cracked civil services examination successfully and we are immensely proud of them. We wish them heartiest congratulations for the marvelous achievement and wish them luck for their future endeavors. Chanakya IAS Academy, under guidance & direction of Success Guru AK Mishra, has always endeavored to guide the Nation’s youth in the right direction and help them get to the top ranks in life. This seminar is one such effort to reach out to the aspiring Civil Services candidates to help them enhance their skills and provide them the right guidance to take their preparation for such coveted exam in the right direction’.