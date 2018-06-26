Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The artificial intelligence is a leading trend that enterprises follow. Various internet and technology giants like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Baidu are discovering a wide range of chipset technologies that can enable the artificial intelligence and can drive the market forward. The companies are replacing Central Processing Units with neural networks, and deep learning architecture, enabling the consumers across various industrial sectors to take advantage of artificial intelligence. This technology has mostly impacted the smartphone manufacturers where most of the bigger players are implementing technologies like, facial recognition, machine learning, deep learning, neural networks and many others, integrated with ever growing artificial intelligence technology.

Huawei’s Honor View 10 marks the beginning of a new artificial intelligence era. The smartphone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 chipsets that include a Neural-Network Processing Unit (NPU). The chipset powers a series of new artificial intelligence applications that recognize different scenes when taking photos, translates different languages in real-time even without an Internet connection and understand user’s behaviors and optimizes the phone’s performance. Such advancement in the technology enabled Huawei to have a competitive edge over its peers.

Major Key Players

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China),

Qualcomm, Inc (U.S.),

FinGenius Ltd. (U.K.),

General Vision, Inc. (U.S.),

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

MediaTek Inc (Taiwan),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea),

Advanced Micro Devices (U.S.),

Apple Inc (U.S.),

Numenta, Inc. (U.S.), Sentient Technologies (U.S.), Inbenta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cerebras Systems (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

According to MRFR, The global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market is expected to reach approximately USD 18 billion by the end of 2023 with 49% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The market of artificial intelligence chipset is segmented into components, technology, application, and end-user. The AI chipset hold almost more than 50% of the applications in smartphones and smart wearable. Companies like Samsung, Apple and Google have already made their presence in artificial intelligence chipsets for smartphones and wearable. The AI technology helps the smartphone application to integrate with the outside environment and consumer preference, and accordingly optimize the system performance.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into deep learning, neural networks, natural language processing, and facial recognition. Among these, the natural language processing (NLP) is having the largest market share. This is majorly due to the increasing application of natural language processing for the improvement of consumer services in the retail sector.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. North America holds the largest market share of the artificial intelligence chipset. North America is a fastest-growing market in terms of technological development, production operations and processes, and others. The higher implementation of AI technologies in various industrial sectors like manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare is the major reason adding to the growth of the artificial intelligence market in North America. Companies like Tesla, Apple and IBM are innovating to install artificial intelligence enabled chipsets in automobiles, smartphones and medical equipment.

