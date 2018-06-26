GRE Pipes Market Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2022

Synopsis of GRE Pipes Market:

The Global GRE Pipes is expected to witness a significant growth by 2022 with CAGR of ~4.2% between 2016 and 2022.

GRP Pipe can be used as pressure as well as gravity pipelines for water, industrial outflow, and sea water pipelines. These pipes are in use in cross country pipelines, sewerage disposal systems, sea water intake & return lines in power plants globally. This is a unique system of thermal & chemical resistance and have high mechanical properties which is made by the preference of highly performing components and acute designed structure.

The Global GRE Pipes Market has witnessed a positive growth over the recent past and is expected to keep to rise over the forecasted year. Unique properties of GRE pipes such as light weight, high performance and cost effective products in various end user industries like petrochemicals, oil & gas, power & energy and other industries have driven the global market for GRE Pipes.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific has dominated the largest share in GRE pipes market. Major growth in Asia-Pacific GRE Pipe Market is due to the growth opportunities demands from end user industries like petrochemicals, oil & gas, power & energy and other industries followed by North America and Europe. Latin America and Middle East and Africa also witnessed in growth of GRE Pipes Market due to demand in various application.

Segmentation:

The market for GRE Pipes is segmented on the basis of end-user and by the region; On the basis of end-user the GRE pipes market is segmented as like petrochemicals, oil & gas, power & energy and other industries. Moreover on the basis of the region of Global GRE Pipes Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

Key players of the Global GRE Pipes Market are Pipex Limited (UK), Future Pipe Industries (India), Tamdid pipes (Saudi Arabia), Epp Composites Pvt. Ltd. (India), Acwapipe (Saudi Arabia), Smithline Reinforced Composites (UAE), National Oilwell Varco (US) and others.

