Human Capital Management (HCM) Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Human Capital Management is a set of practices related to people resource management which are focused on the organizational need to provide specific competencies. These practices are implemented in three main categories as workforce acquisition, Human Capital Management and workforce optimization. Human Capital Management is an approach to employee staffing that recognizes people as assets as human capital. In human capital management, the human capital’s current value can be measured and its future value can be enhanced through investment.

The study indicates that increasing demand for workforce optimization and increase in mobile applications are driving the Human Capital Management market. Human Capital Management Market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment type, organization size and end-user. On the basis of components Human Capital Management market is categorized as service and software solutions. The study indicates that due to the rising usage of e-recruiting solutions, many organizations have started adopting these solutions for onboarding, training, e-learning, candidate management, and selection management. Human Capital Management has many benefits as organizational management, better recruitment, personnel administration, advanced time management, and better payroll processing and others. These benefits are also responsible for the growth of Human Capital Management market. Apart from it the study indicates that in Human Capital Management security concerns related to software as a service-based human capital management solutions would result as a restraining factor for the market.

The global Human Capital Management Market is expected to grow at USD ~22 Billion by 2022, at ~10% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Human Capital Management Market are – IBM (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Software AG (Germany), Workforce Software (U.S.), ADP LLC (U.S.), WORKDAY (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Kronos Inc. (U.S.), LinkedIn (U.S.), Ultimate Software (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), Zenefits (U.S.), Talentsoft (France), among others.

Segments:

Human Capital Management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size and end-user.

Human Capital Management by Components:

Software Solutions

Workforce Analytics

Competency management

Performance management

Time and expense management

E-learning

E-recruiting

E-boarding

Core HR

Talent Management

Payroll and Tax

Services

Transformation services

Implementation Services

Consulting services

Support and maintenance

Others

Human Capital Management by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On premise

Human Capital Management by Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Human Capital Management by End-user:

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT/ITES

Healthcare

Transportation

Government

Others

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Human Capital Management Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the Human Capital Management Market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. The study also indicates that cloud deployment is a driving factor for Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly in the human capital management market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising adoption of IT services is also driving the human capital management market.

