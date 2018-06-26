One of its kind Yoga program organized at Refillers Value Mart

– Event organized by Chaitanya Institute for Mental Health with a goal to reintegrate the chronic, mentally ill back into their families and society

– Participation of around 400 people that included patients with Schizophrenia, Mood Disorders, Personality Disorders, Substance Related Disorders & Geriatric disorders.

Pune, June 2018: While the rest of the world performed Yoga on Yoga Day, the Yoga program organized by Chaitanya Institute for Mental Health at Refillers Value Mart recently was a one of its kind event. The Yoga program was organized with a goal to reintegrate the chronic, mentally ill back into their families and society. Around 400 people performed yoga at the premises of Refillers within a span of 1 hour. Participants included patients with Schizophrenia and Mood, Personality, Substance related & Geriatric disorders and the staff as well as the customers of Refillers. Present at the event were Amit Gupta, Director, Refillers Value Mart and Rony George, Director, Chaitanya Institute for Mental Health.

Rony George, Director, Chaitanya Institute for Mental Health says “CIMH has been working with people across Pune with various problems in their personal or professional lives causing mental stress. We at Chaitanya understand that every individual has a different set of problems and there has to be a way to get away from all the pressure. The event organized at Refillers Value Mart was one of our many programs and events to help people reconnect with the world with a revived body, mind and soul. The sole purpose was to provide people with a platform to relax and rejuvenate so that it doesn’t affect them any further than it already has. We thank Refillers for providing us their entire premise to conduct the program; this helped immensely to get such a huge audience at one place”

Amit Gupta, Director, Refillers Value Mart, says “It was amazing to see so many people from different age groups and socio-economic backgrounds come forward for a common cause. Yoga is an excellent medium to tell people to take a break from their busy and stressful lives. It also helped participants understand that sometimes you need a helping hand in the form of experienced professionals to release your negativity and become refreshed again to get back to your daily mundane chores. Since Refillers Value Mart is a perfect place for people to unwind, we were pleased to add up one more reason for people to rejoice at our venue. We hope to host many more of such activities in the near future.”