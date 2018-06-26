Overview GSC company in emergency evacuation equipment supplement

GSC(Global Safe Corporation) has been active in South Korea since 1976.We are Leading Specialized company in emergency evacuation equipment supplement such as Safety Air Cushion, Escape chute, Emergency Air Tent, Inflatable Boat, Fire Fighting suit, Escape device, Safety Rope Ladder and other equipment for Firefighting and Rescue Equipment and Evacuation system.

We have a great deal of experience to the Government, Civil Defense, National hospital, Private Building and representative Hotel in to Middle East, Europe, Asia and Western Area Market.

We would like to express our sincere thanks to all of you-customer and partner for trusting and choosing GSC Corporation to be the faithful partner during the last time. We hope to develop and extend our co-operation with you in the future.

Escape chute

Vertical Spiral Chute (Stationary Type).

Vertical-Spiral Escape Chute is a device which emergency in the crowd and rapid evacuation of people from high structures, where one chute is capable of evacuating some evacuees from a high rise building in 15 to 20 minutes. It is also possible for a person to enter the chute, and then have an evacuee second person placed upon their shoulders, to assist the second person to evacuate.

The escape chute system offers an external independent escape option. When an earthquake shifted walls and blocked door exits, our external escape chute has been proven to bring occupants safely to the ground.

Vertical-Spiral Escape Chute korea can be installed on the wall, and only requires a clear drop to ground level. When deployed, as you travel through the escape chute you can look up and down, no smoke can enter the chute. To exit your feet will touch the ground, extract your body from the chute and walk away.

Vertical Spiral Chute Of System

Stationary Type

• Max.Working height: 70M

• Max.Length of the chute: 70m(24storeys)

• Classification: MSA, KOLAS, GERMAN CERTI Certificated

• Material used: Flame retardant

Feature

• A Lots of Persons can be escaped in a short times

• The Escape can be used alone

• The disabled, Senior citizens & pregnant women can be escaped easily

Where it needed

• Government Buildings, Fire Truck Installation, Hotel, School, High-Rise Building, etc

