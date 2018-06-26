Riyaz Hassanali is an Expert Cosmetic Surgeon Who Can Transform your Looks Within No Time

Most of the people are worried about aging as the common signs like wrinkles and fine lines keep showing on the face that would hamper one’s passion to always look young and beautiful. But there is no need to worry as now sophisticated cosmetic treatments are available that can easily disguise any flaws and make you look youthful ever again. Dr Riyaz Hassanali is an expert cosmetic surgeon who offers a plethora of treatments to make his clients look beautiful forever. Dr. Hassanali is the founder of advanced cosmetic surgery centre where both non-surgical and surgical procedures right from liposuctions to hair transplants are offered in affordable price to meet the requirements of the clients. The cosmetic centre offers treatments like fillers using various substances like Restylane, Sculptra, Juvederm, Radiesse, Perlane etc that are injected into the skin as soft tissue fillers to reduce the fine lines, wrinkles, fill out hollow cheeks, plump lips, deep folds or other facial imperfections to enhance one’s looks. The loss of volume in fatty tissues can be replaced with these fillers and reduce the aging signs.

Similarly, you can also find the Advanced Cosmetic surgery centre offering many cosmetic treatments under the supervision of Dr. Riyaz Hassanali like chemical peels, dermabrasion, fat transplant, hair transplant, thermage, liposuction and many more that can surely transform one into their desired looks. Riyaz hassanali is also an expert in handling Neurotoxins like Botox, Dysport and Xeomin to enhance the look of his patients that offer wonderful results when handled properly by an expert without causing any side effects. Dr. Riyaz Hassanali has done his medicine from the State University of New York and residency in dermatology from the University of Buffalo Consortium hospitals followed by a fellowship in cosmetic surgery with Thomas Alt, M.D. who is known as the world leader in hair restorative surgery. This gave Hassanali the right exposure and expertise to offer best cosmetic surgery solutions to his clients.

Dr. Riyaz Hassanali is very famous as a cosmetic surgeon worldwide with many patients coming from Asia, Europe, Middle East, South America, Canada and other countries seeking his expert advice to undergo cosmetic surgeries. He has won many awards and recognition for his professional services in the field. Choosing Dr. Riyaz Hassanali for your cosmetic surgery means being in the safe hands to transform your look as you desire within no time.

Address:

1000 Youngs Road Suite 103

Williamsville

New York

14221

(716) 626-1593