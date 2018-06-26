Origins:

The Skagen x Playtype Signatur Quartz SKW6412 Men’s Watch is a special edition offering from the Danish watchmaker. This 40mm Signatur results from the collaboration of SKAGEN and PLAYTYPE, the latter a Danish type foundry (a company that designs or distributes typefaces).

Plus points

• The Skagen x Playtype Signatur Quartz SKW6412 Men’s Watch makes quite a bit of a statement piece.

• Very high quality materials used in its construction.

• Doesn’t look big on smaller wrists.

Tech specs

The Skagen x Playtype Signatur Quartz SKW6412 Men’s Watch is battery powered, using a standard CR2025 coin-cell replaceable battery. It lasts anywhere between four and six years. The watch case, crown, pins, lugs, hands and buckle are made from 316L, surgical-grade stainless steel.

Looks

The Skagen x Playtype Signatur Quartz SKW6412 Men’s Watch is a beautiful mix of classic elements and modernistic twists, ready to be worn both day and night. The Skagen x Playtype Signatur Quartz SKW6412 Men’s Watch also goes well with typical male jewelry (tie-pins and fountain pens, silver rings etc.) The ease of changing watch straps makes it beat most in the sub-$200 bracket.

The Skagen x Playtype Signatur Quartz SKW6412 Men’s Watch sports a matte white dial with Roman and Arabic numerals mixed indexes in dark grey, save the 7 o’clock hour mark. Here, it’s a 57° north (this is the latitude for where Skagen is)-marking in comparatively lighter grey, counterbalanced with lustrous black hands and impeccably black Roman numerals and accompanying markings.

The entire writing and marking on the watch is in the Skagen Men Watches font, from the dial to the leather strap. Skagen’s own quick-release pin construction theories manifest through easy interchanges. It’s about time (the band says) you grab one out of the 365 produced!

Bottom line

The Skagen Jorn Quartz Men’s Watch is an elegant watch with unique touches and therefore, comfortable and easy to use besides being beautiful on your wrist.