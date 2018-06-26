We’re Rebranding!

Htmlcoin Foundation, Chicago, IL. June 7, 2018.

We are excited to announce that Htmlcoin has been actively working to complement our current corporate identity to a simpler-looking design. Why? Because a simpler design will be easier to recognize on smaller devices, like phones and tablets, where every square inch of space is valuable. It also helps to modernize our identity to attract more businesses.

A lot has changed since 2014 when Htmlcoin was called Html5. Our foundation was rebranded to Htmlcoin just recently. The current htmlcoin logo will continue to be relevant for current and future marketing campaigns and will NOT be replaced. As mentioned earlier, they will complement one another.

We think the new brand design reflects the work we do. The first half of 2018 was a busy year for us at Htmlcoin. As we exit the first half of 2018, we’ve decided to freshen up our look.

Starting today, you’ll see our new logo and our new mascot, Bracket, introduced to the community. Looking a

t our website you will begin to see some of the changes implemented. However, there is more to it than merely upgrading our brand – in the coming days, we have a range of exciting news, contests and updates planned. Stay tuned!

When our journey began, Htmlcoin represented the importance of creating a coin infrastructure based on our hybrid Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchain. Since then, we’ve embraced an even greater opportunity to innovate and create more use case scenarios for real-world challenges. With great anticipation – app games, wallets, and drone projects are just a few examples of projects Htmlcoin Foundation is working on that will be released to the public.

Htmlcoin’s new corporate identity reflects our commitment to not only brilliantly innovate with new concepts and ideas, but also to be seen as a gold-standard where we can help uncork the latent potential in underprivileged groups of people and give them a strong educational foundation. Our gaming app and token creation software for instance, will help level the playing field for underprivileged people by giving them access to educational tools and token creation software to help people live fulfilling lives.

We’re excited about this milestone and look forward to making history with you!

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements,” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Htmlcoin Foundation cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements; the foundation makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made.

These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, and other estimates made by management. Actual results could differ from current projections or implied results. Htmlcoin Foundation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. For more information, visit our Investment Policy.

Maria Hadje Balansag

332 S Michigan Ave. Suite 1032-H694, Chicago IL 60604-4434, USA 60601

email@htmlcoin.com

www.htmlcoin.com