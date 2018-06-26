Simple and enjoyable, Xeoma Video Surveillance Software is a powerful and effective solution for systems of any size. Perfect for home, business, municipal uses, for service providers and equipment manufacturers. An intuitive interface with a visual construction set-type principle of work is what makes Xeoma video surveillance software easy for users of any age and technological background. No installation, no additional components are required – your video surveillance system is functional in several minutes. Video surveillance software has never been as user-friendly as it is with Xeoma.

Auto-search for cameras is ready to work the second you launch Xeoma. The video surveillance software supports cameras of more than 430 brands (including analog and IP cameras, ONVIF, USB, H.264+, H.265+, MJPEG, MPEG4, PTZ, WiFi, Fisheye, with and without sound) – up to 1000 cameras per single server. Multi-server and multi-client architecture allows to connect to several servers at once, or connect to a single server from several remote locations.

Stable work with the desktop version for Windows, Mac OS, Linux and Linux ARM computers, lightweight app for Android, iOS tablets and smartphones. View through web browser is also available. Quality guaranteed by more than 14-years experience and popularity of the program all over the world. A perfect alternative to camera’s built-in software of poor quality and functionality and to CCTV solutions with over-the-roof prices.

The range of professional functions of Xeoma video surveillance software is extremely wide and embraces from motion detection to POS integration and smoke detector. ANPR, face recognition, SMS/email notifications, detectors of crowd, sound, abandoned items, sabotage, visitors counter, face and objects dynamic blur, integration with external devices and smart home systems, flexible setup of access rights and many more. You will not need to buy additional analytics because all functions are conveniently already included in Xeoma license.

Beneficial terms for partners: permanent discounts, opportunity to create your own Cloud service, free rebranding.

All three versions of Xeoma Video Surveillance Software are ad-free. Free edition: view of up to 1000 cameras, record up to 4 cameras (3 modules in each chain). Trial edition is basically a time-limited edition of the full commercial version for those who prefer to try before they buy. Commercial version has three editions: Lite (basic functionality for up to 4 cameras), Standard (all the necessary features like Motion and Sound detector, record, notification and many more) and Pro edition (standard functionality + professional features and video analytics).

Everyone can find the best for themselves in Xeoma, no matter the budget, requirements or environment. Improve your security system now – download Xeoma Video Surveillance Software: https://felenasoft.com/xeoma/en/