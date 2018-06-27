Cashless Payment Software Provider PouchNATION Partners With GCash

Road Town, Tortola ( webnewswire.com ) June 27, 2018 – Asia’s leading cashless payment software provider, PouchNATION, has partnered with GCash, a Philippines-based mobile wallet service that allows users to make transactions using their Globe or TM mobile number. PouchNATION, which has hosted their event planning software at events all over Southeast Asia, will be providing event technology solutions to the mobile wallet service.

Make Quick and Secure Transactions

“GCash is a mobile money service that allows its users to make quick and secure transactions on their mobile devices. In addition to being able to manage their E-wallets using the service’s easy to use application, GCash users have the ability to pay for regular retail items without having to use cash or card, by using scan-to-pay technology,” says a representative from PouchNATION. “Being cashless payment software providers ourselves, we admire GCash’s commitment to make cashless transactions a more permanent fixture in our world. Investors of GCash include Globe and Ayala, and more recently, Alipay, the Chinese-based company which is a longstanding leader in cashless payment software, from which GCash based their scan-to-pay technology. Alipay is operated by Ant Financial and is the online payment platform of the Alibaba group.

Use Wrist Bracelets for Purchases and Accomodations

“PouchNATION will be assisting GCash with their event planning via the use of their NFC wrist bracelets. Guest attendees will be able to deposit funds into these bracelets prior to the event and then use them to make purchases ranging from tickets to accomodations to food and beverages. GCash users will be able to convert the leftover money on their wristbands for their GCash E-wallets. By sponsoring these bracelets, GCash’s customer base is expected to grow exponentially while for PounchNATION it will mean the growth of their NFC technology across the region. The partnership will also assist event organizers, as the technology will help to eliminate fraud while generating valuable customer insight,” he adds.

PouchNATION, which has long been involved the progression of cashless transactions in the Philippines and surrounding countries, is excited to provide event planning software and technology to GCash. They currently have similar relationships with E-wallet services in Indonesia (PayPro) and Malaysia (Boost App). Both countries have been sites of events and festivals that have benefited from PouchNation’s cashless payment software and event planning software.

About PouchNATION:

PouchNATION is a cashless payment and brand activation solutions provider. They have improved event management in over 100 events and festivals with their NFC tools. Their solutions help organizers and attendees alike enjoy smoother and better organized events.

To know more details visit https://pouchnation.com/

###