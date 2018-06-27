Danish healthcare system impresses German entrepreneurs

(Stuttgart/Odense, Denmark) – As part of the EU ILDA-care project, a delegation of entrepreneurs and experts from the STERN BioRegion (https://www.bioregio-stern.de/en) visited the Danish partner region”s Welfare Tech cluster in Odense in June. ILDA-care stands for “Intelligent Logistics, Digitalisation and Automated Workflows for the Homecare and Nursing homes sector” and aims to improve efficiency in the care sector. The German participants were greatly impressed with the Danish healthcare system and launched a number of initial cooperation projects.

The ILDA-care project has been running since February 2018 and has a total budget of almost EUR 210,000 from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). As part of the project, BioRegio STERN Management GmbH is collaborating with the Danish Welfare Tech cluster to improve efficiency in the care sector. The care systems in Scandinavian countries are regarded as exemplary. Various small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), universities and institutes from the STERN BioRegion took up the partner region”s invitation and visited Odense, on the island of Funen, in June. During their stay in the city, the visitors called at consulting company Public Intelligence, where they found out about a number of projects, including eHealth City Svendborg, which was devised in collaboration with Odense University Hospital and involved opening an entire village for dementia sufferers in 2016. Another visit, this time to robot manufacturer Mobile Industrial Robots, gave the entrepreneurs the chance to see innovative systems for transporting loads in hospitals and nursing homes.

“Completely new solutions need to be found to ease the workload of care staff at nursing facilities and in patients” own homes,” explains BioRegio STERN project manager Dr. Margot Jehle. “The aim of ILDA-care is to develop a new value chain that factors in and integrates intelligent logistics, digitalisation and automation for this sector.”

The second delegation trip in the autumn will see Danish entrepreneurs visiting the STERN BioRegion. This visit will be followed by an initial workshop with SMEs, research institutes and care staff, which aims to generate new ideas and initiate appropriate cooperation projects. “Promising links between the Danish and German companies and institutes were forged after just the first delegation trip,” explains Dr. Jehle. “I”m therefore eager to see what creative ideas the workshop will produce following the second trip.”

Companies can still register for the event at the end of October to establish international contacts and share knowledge and experience in direct dialogue with the specialists from Denmark.

Contact for companies:

ILDA-care project manager Dr. Margot Jehle,

jehle@bioregio-stern.de, +49-711-87035429

About Welfare Tech

Welfare Tech is a Danish national cluster and hub for innovation and business development in healthcare, homecare and social services. It is a membership organisation with members from private industry, public organisations, and research and education institutions. Welfare Tech has a broad knowledge about the Danish market through its members and operates as a national entry point for international companies who want to enter the Danish market.

https://en.welfaretech.dk/