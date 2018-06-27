Dental Infection Treatment Market 2018 Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2023

Namely Dental Infection Treatment Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

The Dental Infection Treatment Market is expected to reach $ 20.5 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 8.6 % during 2017-2023.

Dental infection or tooth abscess is the infection of teeth, gums and associated tissue caused by a bacterial infection. The abscess can occur at different regions such as periapical abscess occurring at the tip of the root, and a periodontal abscess occurring in the gums next to a tooth root. Tooth abscess leads to pus formation and if left untreated can lead to serious, even life-threatening, complications. The symptoms of a tooth abscess include severe, persistent, throbbing pain in the tooth which can radiate to the jawbone, neck and other associated parts of the head, fever, swelling in cheeks, swollen lymph nodes, sensitivity to hot and cold foods etc. The spread of infection results in foul smell and foul-taste in mouth. The periapical tooth abscess is the most dangerous as bacteria invade the dental pulp which is the innermost part of the tooth that contains blood vessels, nerves and connective tissue.

The market for tooth abscess is driven by factors such as poor dental hygiene due to rise in risk factors such as time constraints due to fast lifestyle, sedentary lifestyles, not brushing your teeth twice a day and lack of flossing etc. Other strong factor is the high sugar diet and junk foods. High sugar diets have high propensity to cause a dental infection whereas junk foods are sticky and retain in the cavities of the teeth for longer times. Drinking sodas can result in slow dissolution of the dental enamel and can lead to rise in cavities due to the weakening of the natural physical barrier of the teeth. The treatment includes draining the abscess followed by antibiotic treatment, performing a root canal etc. Root canal involves the elimination of the infected central tissue, draining the abscess and then filling and sealing the tooth’s pulp chamber with a dental filling material. If the infection is severe and the tooth is damaged beyond recovery, then it has to be extracted out completely to avoid any further complications.

Key Players of Global Dental Infection Treatment Market:

Kerr Corporation, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Pfizer .Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Septodont Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., Bayer HealthCare, Ultradent Products Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo and others.

Segments:

The global Dental Infection Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment and end users. Based on type, the market has been segmented as periapical abscess, periodontal abscess and others. Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented as drugs (antibiotics, pain killers, others), procedures (root canal, tooth fillings, tooth extraction, others). Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as dentistry clinics, hospitals and others.

Regional analysis:

US accounts for the maximum market share due to extensive use of medications and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology and devices in the US is also an important driver of the market for global Dental Infection Treatment. The presence of large device companies in the developed regions is also a major driver of the market. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness regarding the health hazards of this condition. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most future potential and is estimated to be led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The regions of Africa are expected to witness a moderate growth due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

