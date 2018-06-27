Lightweight, Durable Fruit Picking Ladders from A.I.M. Sales

A.I.M. Sales’ fruit picking ladders are designed to optimise operations and maintain safety at all times.

[GRIFFITH, 27/6/2018]—A.I.M. Sales supplies a range of products designed to optimise agricultural operations. The company manufactures a range of sturdy fruit picking ladders that offer maximum safety and stability for orchard workers.

Safe, High-Performance Ladders for Fruit Picking

A.I.M. Sales aims to address pertinent issues plaguing the agriculture sector through innovative products. Their fruit picking ladders address common weaknesses of traditional ladders to present significant improvements.

The fruit picking ladders are made of high-tensile aluminium alloy, a corrosion-free material that is also resistant to cracking. They are easy to lift and move around from tree to tree. They are also equipped with double rung and non-slip steps for added comfort and stability.

Ladder Specifications

A.I.M. Sales’ fruit picking ladder range comes in two variants — Tripod Picking Ladders and Citrus Bow Ladders. Both are designed to withstand the rugged and harsh conditions of Australia.

The Tripod Picking Ladder line is widely used in the horticulture industry. The ladder features a tripod design featuring a single back leg on the other end of the ladder. It maximises reach by allowing pickers to position themselves closer to the tree. Pickers can pivot against the back leg to move to another position. The Tripod Picking Ladder also comes with non-slip profiled rungs for added safety & compliance, whilst the double rungs prevent foreign objects from building up on the tread.

The Citrus Bow Ladder range is suitable for the citrus fruit picking sector. It has a curved design that enables workers to reach high-hanging fruits safely. The design of their stiles allows pickers to have a firmer grip on the ladders while climbing. The bow ladders are also highly resistant to cracking owing to their high-tensile aluminium sections.

About A.I.M. Sales

A.I.M. Sales supplies machinery and equipment for the agriculture industry. Their products include fruit picking ladders, produce bins, tractors, forward bin tippers and frost fans. The company’s goal is to optimise agricultural operations and lighten the burden on agricultural workers, with products suited to the harsh weather conditions of Australia.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.aimsales.com.au/ today.