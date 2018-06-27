Oxyfluorfen Market Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2023

Oxyfluorfen is a selective herbicide used to control certain grassy weeds and annual broadleaf in vegetables, fruit, cotton, ornamentals and on non-crop areas. Oxyfluorfen is a contact herbicide and light is required for it to affect target plants. Oxyfluorfen is available in granular formulations and emulsifiable concentrate. Vapors may cause irritation of the throat; nose and other forms may cause irritation to skin and eyes. Oxyfluorfen has a tendency to adsorb to soil particles and is insoluble in water. Once oxyfluorfen is adsorbed to soil particles, it is not readily removed.

Oxyfluorfen is therefore unlikely to leach downward or to contaminate groundwater. Oxyfluorfen is stable under normal pressure and temperature, but poses a fire hazard if exposed to heat or flame. Oxyfluorfen may burn but will not readily ignite. Oxyfluorfen may form flammable or explosive dust-air mixtures. Goal, Koltar and RH-2915 are some of the common trade names of oxyfluorfen. Oxyfluorfen is registered for use in agriculture, amenity turf, lawns and forests among others. Oxyfluorfen works by hindering plant growth and penetrates leaves, stems and roots of unwanted plants and especially builds up in the growing tissues.

Increasing awareness of crop protection, adoption of high-end technologies and utilization of effective herbicides will be the key driving factors for oxyfluorfen market. In addition, shrinking arable land and shift in the farming practices will be other major influencing factors for oxyfluorfen market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of herbicides in emerging economies of Asia Pacific could boost demand for oxyfluorfen. However, some weed species have developed resistance to oxyfluorfen, which could hamper the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific, especially India and China, are the fastest growing markets for oxyfluorfen. Rapid urbanization and growing population has lead to increase in food production in emerging economies. However at the same time the falling ratio of arable land to population is a major concern for these economies. Majority of world’s crop protection is lost to pests and weed. Oxyfluorfen helps to reduce the crops losses by eliminating weed and ensuring stability in food prices. Latin America and North America are also expected to grow at a higher rate and account for a bigger share of oxyfluorfen market.

