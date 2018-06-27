Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market 2018 – Global Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trend & Future Strategic Planning

The report for Global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Market Scenario:

The Global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Bruxism is a condition characterized by grinding, gnashing or clenching of teeth. There are two types of bruxism viz. awaake bruxism and sleep bruxism. Sleep bruxism is considered a sleep-related movement disorder. People who clench or grind their teeth (brux) during sleep are more likely to have other sleep disorders as well such as snoring or irregular breathing while asleep (sleep apnea). Mild bruxism may not require treatment. However, in some cases, bruxism can be frequent and severe enough to lead jaw disorders, headaches, damaged teeth, and other related problems. The major symptoms include teeth grinding or clenching, loud enough to cause abrupt sleeping; flattened, fractured, chipped, or loose teeth; worn tooth enamel exposing deeper layers of tooth, increased tooth pain or sensitivity; tired or tight jaw muscles or a locked jaw that won’t open or close completely, and others. Risk factors include stress, age, and others. The sleeping bruxism treatment market growth is majorly attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and consequently growing dental procedures along with rising funding and healthcare insurance coverage. According to the American Dental Association, in 2014, 52.3% of adults reported to visit the dentist every six months, 15.4% reported once per year, and 11.0% reported once every two to three years. According to the Pew Center in the U.S., in 2010, the Americans spend USD 106 billion on dental care. Moreover, according to the American Dental Association, in 2010, over 600 million dental procedures were performed which will continuously increase in coming future. On the other hand, expensive treatment may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Worldwide Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Top Vendors are Patterson Dental (U.S.), Henry Schein (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Straumann (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (Switzerland), PLANMECA OY (Finland), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Biolase Inc (U.S.), KERR Corporation (U.S.), GC orthodontics (Germany), American Orthodontics (U.S.), Zimmer Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Gentle Dentistry, LLC (U.S.), and others

Segmentation:

The Sleeping Bruxism Treatment is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-users.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into clinical examination, electromyographic methods, polysomnography, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into dental approaches and medications. The dental approaches segment is further sub-segmented into splints and mouth guards, dental correction, and others. The medications segment is further sub-segmented into muscle relaxants, botox injections, medication for anxiety or stress, and others.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, dental clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market consists of countries namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas dominate the global sleeping bruxism treatment market owing to well-developed technology, increasing patient with dental problems, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development. Furthermore, increased R&D activities and the concentration of major companies in the region have fuelled the growth of the market in this region.

Europe holds the second position in the global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment market owing to the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. Moreover, this is expected to continue to drive the European market over the forecasted period. For instance, countries like Germany and France are increasing investment in the healthcare domain.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing sleeping bruxism treatment market owing to the presence of rapidly developing healthcare technology, huge patient population, and high healthcare expenditure. Moreover, increasing demand for new treatment methods for dental diseases in countries like India and South Korea is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market across the globe. Furthermore, increasing demand for quality devices in the healthcare is projected to lead to the use of advanced equipment, which, in turn, will increase the market growth of sleeping bruxism treatment in the region.

On the other hand, in the Middle East and Africa, dental problems have become a huge problem due to limited screening, ignorance of diseases, and poor access to treatment.

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Table of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

