Woolston Printing Produces Beautiful Custom Brochures for Wide Range Industries

[Western Junction, 27/06/2018] – Although information is readily available on the internet, brochures have proven themselves to be an important part of marketing.

Brochures in Different Industries

Today, the majority of marketing takes place online; however, businesses such as the travel and tourism industry still invest in brochures as part of their marketing strategy. A brochure’s convenience and attractive design gives these businesses the opportunity to influence holiday plans.

A recent study by Professor Ian Cross of Bentley University, USA, focused on the effectiveness of brochures. Based on the study, 75 per cent of tourists considered brochures to be a useful informational source. When it came to changing plans, 40 per cent of tourists who read about a local attraction in a brochure considered prolonging their trip.

In the medical industry, a 2017 study posted in the journal of the National Centre for Biotechnology Information focused on evaluating the effectiveness of brochures to help medical professionals adopt new practises. Brochures were sent to a total of 565 medical professionals; 72.7 per cent stated that they scanned the main points and considered adopting the information.

Printing High Quality Brochures

Woolston Printing offers professional brochure design and printing services for many businesses in Australia. They use high performance printers to produce clear images on high quality paper. They encourage their clients to be involved in the design process to ensure their brochures meet their requirements.

The printing company can create brochures in standard tri-fold or bi-fold and also multiple panel folds. They also offer customised options including personalised fold arrangements and booklet-brochures. For specialised designs, they offer additional finishing options such as spot UV lamination, die cutting, embossing and more. At Woolston Printing, clients can expect a high-quality brochure to capture attention.

Woolston Printing has ninety years of experience in advertising, product personalisation and digital printing.

