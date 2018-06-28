drink technology India Tailored program for India’s beverage industry

• In 2019 the trade fair will be held in Bangalore for the first time

drink technology India (dti), the central and leading platform for the beverage, dairy and liquid food industry in India, is further expanding its reach. In the future, the trade fair will be held twice during odd-numbered years: in the spring in Bangalore (February 28 – March 2, 2019) and in the winter in New Delhi (December 5 – 7, 2019). Mumbai will remain the meeting place for the industry during even-numbered years. Focal topics will be set for the segments at the three venues and aimed at the market potential of the regions.

The trade fair changed its annual format last year as a way of responding to the market’s regional needs. dti is taking another step forward by holding two trade fairs in odd-numbered years. Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe München India, said: “India is a huge country. By applying the new local approach to dti, we will reach relevant visitor groups in the regions in a more systematic manner. Tap-ping this potential is a key value-added factor for our customers.”

Mumbai is the international hub for India’s beverage and liquid food industry. In even-numbered years, visitors from all parts of India will continue to see the lat-est innovations developed by companies from India and all other parts of the world, in areas that range from the production, filling and packaging of all types of beverages to liquid food. In New Delhi and Bangalore, Indian exhibitors will primarily meet visitors from these metropolitan areas. The trade fairs held in these two cities will also cover the entire product chain of the beverage and liquid food industry. But a focus will be placed on particular segments in a reflection of the different presence of individual industries. The focus of the New Delhi metropolitan region is beer, soft drinks and dairy products. Bangalore will more closely highlight juices, beer, hard liquor and food. Thanks to this regional position and the focal topics, dti will be an ideal meeting place for each particular region. Visitor potential will be optimally tapped in the process.

The Indian beverage and liquid food market

The Indian food and beverage market is growing very dynamically. Sales pro-duced by the sectors for soft drinks and alcoholic beverages like beer, wine and hard liquor are climbing sharply. The German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA)/Euro monitor International forecasts growth of more than 100 percent by 2021 for soft drinks and about 35 percent for alcoholic beverages during the same period. Sales of dairy products are expected to climb by more than 20 percent. Oils and fats will jump by about 70 percent by 2021, according to the forecast. This growth is being fueled by social change and strong economic growth.

About drink technology India

drink technology India (dti) is the most important event for the Indian beverage, dairy and liquid food industry. It takes place in conjunction with the pacprocess India, indiapack and food pex India trade fairs of Messe Düsseldorf. The event location alternates between Mumbai (Bombay Exhibition Centre), New Delhi (Pragati Maidan grounds) and Bangalore: in even-numbered years it takes place in Mumbai, in odd-numbered years in Bangalore and New Delhi.

212 exhibitors and 9,699 trade visitors presented their developments and solutions at drink technology India 2017, pacprocess India, indiapack and food pex India. The next drink technology India will take place in Mumbai from October 24 to 26, 2018.

About the drinktec worldwide network

drinktec worldwide represents a strong global network that unites drinktec – the world’s leading trade fair for the beverage and liquid food industry in Munich – with the drink technology India (dti), CHINA BREW CHINA BEVERAGE (CBB) and food & drink technology Africa (fdt) trade fairs. drink technology India, CHINA BREW CHINA BEVERAGE and the food & drink technology Africa are the leading platforms in their respective countries for the industry. The trade fairs in China (Shanghai) and Africa (Johannesburg) take place every two years. In India the event takes place in Mumbai in even-numbered years. In odd-numbered years the event takes place twice a year: in Banglore in the spring, in New Delhi in autumn.

With a total of 2,847 exhibitors and more than 140,000 visitors in Munich, India, China and Africa, Messe München is the world’s leading event organizer for the beverage, food, packaging, milk and liquid food industry.

About Messe München

Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationals Congress Center München and the MOC Veranstaltungs center München as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam and Iran. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe München has a global presence.