Entertainment Robots Market Overview, Top Key Players, Industry Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The factor driving of entertainment robots market is the development of entertainment robots with high artificial intelligence technology. Entertainment robots are developed for utilitarian purpose in domestic space to entertain humans, especially children, elderly, guests, or clients. Robots are equipped with microphones, and can recognize voices and cameras to avoid obstacles and identify faces. They can converse, move, sing, dance, and interact with people.

The invention of robots has not only ease human beings work but also provided a medium of entertainment. Robot toys can simulate sadness, laughter and other emotional simulation. There are animatronics robots that entertain people at different festivals and amusement parks. There are humanoid robotic toys which are usually comprised of two legs, there are robotic dog toys. Robot toys form a large part of all entertainment robots.

Manufacturers now a days are developing robotic kits that enhance children’s knowledge and skills in subjects such as programming, science, and mathematics through design, creation, assembly, and operation of the robots. The educational robots have pre-programmed responses to a range of questions and commands but students can also program it to do specific things such as dance moves, and synchronize them in time to music.

The Entertainment Robots Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 20 Billion by 2023, at 21% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

Hasbro, Inc. (U.S.)

Mattel, Inc. (U.S.)

Sphero (Hong Kong)

WowWee Group Limited. (Hong Kong)

Aldebaran Robotics (Japan)

Blu Frog Robotics (France)

Modular Robotics (U.S.)

Robo Builder (South Korea)

Robotics Inc. (U.S.)

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of entertainment robots market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World.

The North America region is the leader in entertainment robots market because of the advancement in technology and implementation of artificial intelligence in developing robots. The other factor driving growth in North America region is increased adoption of robots in school and colleges.

Entertainment Robots Market Segmentation:

The entertainment robots market has been segmented on the basis of product. Science, technology engineering and math’s education is ever growing in the classroom and the robotics movement nationwide aims to add fun and creativity into the mix. The educational robots has numerous advantage which includes, the robots can be launching platform for students and help them to realize their passion. Robotics can teach students how to communicate across different technology platforms.

Segments:

Entertainment Robots Market for segment on the basis of product and region.

Entertainment Robots Market by Product:

Robotics toy

Educational Robots

Robotic Companion Pets

