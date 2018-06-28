Global Aircraft Tire Market 2018: Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Forecast to 2022

Aircraft Tire Market 2018

Aircraft Tire Market Information Report by product type (radial and bias), by application (commercial and defense), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Aircraft tires are generally used in the performance of the aircraft. They are produced with different kind of materials such as steel, nylon cord, artificial and natural rubber and others. The strength of the tire is provided by casing plies. These are layer of fabric cord which are coated with hi-modulus rubber on both the side. There are different aircraft tire manufacturers who provides tire to civil and military segments so as to serve air force and naval force.

On the basis of product type, Bias segment dominate the aircraft tire market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand of air travel and frequently replacement of the aircraft tire. Based on application, commercial segment dominates the aircraft tire market because there is a requisites for the commercial aircraft manufacturer to improve efficiency of aircraft operation by reducing the weight of the tire.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness strong growth over the forecasted period due to due to the increasing demand by the commercial airlines segment which indirectly will boost the aircraft tires market

Key Players:

The key players in aircraft tire market are Aviation Tires & Treads, LLC, Bridgestone Corporation, Compagnie Générale Des Établissements Michelin Sca, Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC, Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Petlas Tire Corporation, Qingdao Sentury Tire Co., Ltd., Specialty Tires of America, Wilkerson Company, Inc. (Wco)

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June, 2017 – Private equity firm Liberty Hall Capital Partners L.P. acquired Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd. for $135 million from AAC Capital Partners and other shareholders. AAC Capital Partners has been the Birmingham, England-based tire maker’s majority owner since 2007.

December, 2016– Bridgestone Corporation announced planned to construct two new manufacturing plants in Thailand. One plant will produce new aircraft tires, while the second plant will produce retread aircraft tires. The total investment will be approximately JPY15.0 billion (USD 150 million*2) and both new plants are scheduled to start production in December 2019. The Bridgestone Group has been operating in Thailand for roughly half a century, and the establishment of new plants in this country is expected to further contribute to its economic and industrial development.

December, 2015 – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was selected by The Boeing Company to provide nose and main landing gear tires for its new 777X aircraft, which is scheduled for delivery in 2020. Building on the success of the Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner, the Boeing 777X will be the largest and most efficient twin-engine jet in the world, unmatched in every aspect of performance, according to Boeing officials

June, 2015 – Intralogistics automation specialist, Cimcorp, secured the biggest order in its history from Chinese tire manufacturer, Qingdao Sentury Tire Co Ltd, for a turnkey material handling solution at its new factory in Thailand. The order, valued at nearly 30 million euros, is for a fully automated handling system based on Cimcorp’s Dream Factory solution and will cover the handling of PCR (passenger car radial) green tires from the tire-building machines to the curing presses, as well as finished tire sorting, palletizing, warehousing and shipping.

Aircraft Tire Market – Segmentation

The Global Aircraft Tire Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Product Type : Comprises radial and bias.

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Commercial and Defense

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Aircraft Tire Market:

Asia-Pacific region has witness a high growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand by the commercial airlines segment which indirectly will boost the aircraft tires market. Government spending for infrastructure development, liberalization and GDP growth in these region have resulted in the growth of Asia-Pacific

The report for Aircraft tire Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

