Rocheston partners with Pearson VUE in global computer-based Professional Certification exam delivery agreement

Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing (CBT), has entered into an agreement with ¬Rocheston to deliver its Professional Certification exams at highly secure test centres around the world.

The new multi-year partnership means that the four exams – Certified Chief Innovation Officer (CCIO), Rocheston Certified IoT Engineer (RCIE), Certified Big Data Analyst (CBDA) and Certified Master of Business Leadership (CMBL) – will be delivered via Pearson VUE’s network of more than 5,000 test centres in 180 countries worldwide.

Candidates have the convenience of booking exams online and on-demand at a local test centre, rather than travelling to a distant city-centre exam hall on one particular day.

Vasanth Davis, vice president – accreditation at Rocheston, said: “Through our new partnership with Pearson VUE, we can expand our global exam delivery model and offer our exam candidates the convenience of local, on-demand testing.”

Divyalok Sharma, senior director – client relations at Pearson VUE, said: “I am delighted that this new agreement will enrich the lives and careers of IT specialists around the world as we increase access to Rocheston’s assessments.”