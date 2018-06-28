Waterborne Coatings Market Studies Research 2017 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

“We have produced a new premium report Waterborne Coatings Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Waterborne Coatings. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Waterborne Coatings Market by product (polyurethane, alkyd, acrylic, PTFE, epoxy and polyester), application (wood, architectural, general industrial, protective, coil, automotive, packaging, and marine) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global waterborne coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Waterborne Coatings Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Waterborne Coatings Market are RPM International Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Tikkurila Oyj, Akzo Nobel N.V, Berger Paints India Ltd, BASF, PPG Industries Inc, Axalta Coatings Systems LLC, Kansai Paint Company Limited, and Nippon Paint Company Limited.”

Europe is to dominate the global Waterborne Coatings Market through 2017-2023

Growing adoption of waterborne coatings over solvent-borne coatings and rapid economic growth in emerging countries which are the major key factor driving the growth of waterborne coating market. On the other hand, increasing application of waterborne coating in the automotive and construction industry is fueling the waterborne coating market. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations set for eco-friendlily and non –hazardous coating from the end user industry is expected to boost the demand for waterborne coating over the next 6 year.furhermore, increasing the demand of the product in architectural application such as interior wood, wall paints, facade paints and, floor finishes is expected to grow the waterborne coating market.

Europe waterborne has dominated the growth in the waterborne coating market and is expected to witness a moderate growth over the next 6 year. Omkar Harne a research analyst at Infinium Global Research quoted that the growth in Asia pacific market is rising due to the construction spending particularity in India and china. Rising demand of infrastructure requirement in residential, non-residential, and commercial sectors in Asia pacific is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, North America also witnessed growth in the construction actives followed by Europe. Moreover, increase in infrastructure spending along with growth of automotive sector may drive the regional growth over the period of 2017-2023.

Some of the leading key players in waterborne coating market are RPM International Inc., The Valspar Corporation, TikkurilaOyj, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Berger Paints, and The Valspar Corporation. The key strategy adopted by the major key player such as product development, expansion, merger and agreement, and acquisition.

Segments Covered

The report on global waterborne coatings market covers segments such as product and application. The product segments include polyurethane, alkyd, acrylic, PTFE, epoxy and polyester. On the basis of application the global waterborne coatings market is categorized into wood, architectural, general industrial, protective, coil, automotive, packaging, marine and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global waterborne coatings market such as, RPM International Inc., The Valspar Corporation, TikkurilaOyj, Akzo Nobel N.V, Berger Paints India Ltd, BASF, PPG Industries Inc, Axalta Coatings Systems LLC, Kansai Paint Company Limited, and Nippon Paint Company Limited.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global waterborne coatings market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of waterborne coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the waterborne coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the waterborne coatings market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.