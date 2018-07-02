Coconut Alcohol Market : Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

​Coconut Alcohol Market: Overview

The coconut tree, also known as tree of life, is a perennial food supplier, as the tree provides fruit throughout the year. The coconut fruit is edible at any stage of its development. It provides not only solid food but also a large amount of safe and healthy water. The fruit is the source of several products such as coconut milk/cream, desiccated coconut, coconut chips, nata de coco, coconut oil, and copra. Apart from these, the unopened inflorescence of coconut can produce coconut sap or toddy, which can be processed into high-value and nutritious food products. Coconut sap (toddy) is sweet exudate from the tapped unopened spathe or inflorescence of coconut. It is one of the highly used food products of coconut. It is marketed as an alcoholic drink (4%–6% alcohol) too. Fermented beverages exclusively produced from coconut water and a blend of black grape juice with coconut water exhibit characters of wine. They can be classified under wine beverages and termed as coconut water wine and blend of grape juice and coconut water wine. Wines from both the sources (exclusively produced from coconut water and a blend of black grape juice with coconut water) are suitable for human consumption. Vinegar obtained from both these fermented beverages can be effectively used in different food and industrial applications.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coconut-alcohol-market.html

Coconut Alcohol Market: Dynamics and Trends

Production of alcoholic beverage exclusively with coconut water is carried out after collection and filtration of coconut water. Using hand refractometer, sugar concentration is determined as brix Total Soluble Sugars (TSS %). The final sugar concentration is adjusted to 15 brix by using sucrose. Then, the coconut water is subjected to pasteurization.

Coconut water fermented (withLactobacillus sp.) products are readily available in the market, but they are non-alcoholic. On the other hand, coconut water fermented alcoholic beverages are produced purely with the help of yeast. They are at a nascent stage of commercialization. Ethanol content is one of the major parameters for classifying the fermented coconut alcoholic beverages into different types. The coconut taken for fermentation and having 15% of sugar produces ethanol content close to 8%.

Coconut Alcohol Market: Segmentation

The coconut alcohol market can be segmented by type (beer, wine, vinegar, traditional toddy, and others) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Coconut Alcohol Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific and Latin America are the leading markets for coconut alcohol. Government targets, policy support incentives such as feed-in tariffs, tenders and competitive bidding for coconut farming in the coastal areas in the two regions are factors likely to drive the coconut alcohol market in APAC and Latin America in the next few years.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20387

Coconut Alcohol Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global coconut alcohol market include Hunter Distilleries, Island Distillers, St. Lucis Distillers Group of Companies, and Demirara Distilleries Ltd.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/