High Performance Thermoplastics Market Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2020

High performance thermoplastics mainly comprise engineering plastics with high performance standards. Some of the major product types for high performance engineering plastics include polycarbonate, polyamide, nylon 66 and PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone) among others.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3090

Polyamide is among dominant high performance thermoplastic with applications in various end user industries including automotive, electronics, construction, sports equipment and other consumer goods. Polyamide, also known as nylon occurs in nature in form of silk and wool and can be produced artificially through polymerization. Polyamide 66 and polyamide 6 are among the most dominant artificially made polyamide employed mainly in the production of fibers. Polyamides such as polyamide 11, polyamide 12 are employed primarily as engineering plastics. Although polycarbonate posses high tensile strength and thermal stability, it has low scratch resistance that has restrained market growth for polycarbonate. Polycarbonate is primarily employed in the automotive application segment.

Bio degradability issues and environmental hazards associated with production of several high performance thermoplastic including polyamide and PEEK has restrained market growth for the plastics. On account of which there has been surge in research and development activities to develop bio based thermoplastics. Udecanoic acid and sebacic acid derived from castor oil are among the most dominant raw materials used in the production of bio based polyamide. Automotives is the largest application segment for high performance thermoplastics and the trend is expected to continue in the near future. Demand for high performance thermoplastics in packaging applications is expected to outdo other application segments in terms of growth rate during the forecast period.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-performance-thermoplastics-market.html

Several end user industries for high performance thermoplastics include consumer goods hence, GDP growth rate and increasing disposable income of people in a region are some of the important determinants for high performance thermoplastics demand in a region. Characteristics such as light weight, abrasion resistance and chemical resistance of high performance thermoplastics make it suitable for transportation applications. Transportation applications have been a major factor driving demand for high performance thermoplastics. Growing investment in the emerging economies of India, China and Brazil is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Petroleum based products are used in the production of several high performance thermoplastics. Therefore, volatile pricing of raw material has been a major restraint for these polyamides. Increasing research and development activities to improve efficiency of bio based high performance thermoplastics is expected to offer huge growth opportunity in the market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com